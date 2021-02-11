"Every trainer is unique" - Antonio Rüdiger refuses to draw comparison between Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea ace Antonio Rüdiger wasn't keen on drawing a contrast between Thomas Tuchel and former boss Frank Lampard.

Tuchel was appointed Blues boss towards the end of January with results deteriorating under Lampard, who was given the sack after 18 months into the job.

The German manager made it four wins out of five on Thursday night as his side managed a narrow 1-0 win at Barnsley to seal a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

"I don’t even want to go there. Every trainer [manager] is unique. From my point of view, I don’t want to make this comparison [between Lampard and Tuchel] and I don’t think that’s appropriate," said Rüdiger, in an interview with Sky Sports Germany, prior to the victory on Thursday night.

Rüdiger, 27, has been given a new lease of life at Chelsea since Tuchel came in, having remained a mere squad player under former boss Frank Lampard for much of the season.

The defender's Chelsea career was thought to be in jeopardy with reports suggesting multiple clashes between him and club captain César Azpilicueta in recent months.

Rüdiger has been described as a voice in the dressing room - extremely vocal during team meetings amid good and bad spells of form during the course of the season.

It was even suggested that Rüdiger was bullying a few of the Cobham graduates who were regular fixtures in the lineup under Frank Lampard, such as Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Abraham and Azpilicueta have since come to the defender's support on social media to rubbish the speculation of the German causing a rift.

Rudiger has publicly denied all speculation that he went to the Chelsea board to ask for Lampard to be shown the door.

Instead, the defender commended his former manager, hailing the impact he had on the squad, particularly for the younger crop of the team.

