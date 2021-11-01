Every Word Ben Chilwell Said Ahead of Chelsea's Trip to Malmo in the Champions League

Ben Chilwell fielded several questions ahead of Chelsea's visit to Malmo on Tuesday.

Here is every word that the Blues man said during the press conference:

On his impressive form after early season struggles:

“It is frustrating, as a footballer you want to be playing week in week out. You enjoy stepping out on the pitch, playing football every Saturday. You have to train well everyday and support the team, that’s the main thing. When you have a squad like we do at Chelsea, 25 world class players and two or three fighting in every position you have to understand that you won’t play every match. You have to support the group, train hard so that when you get your chance you are ready.”

On being out of the team:

“I had no doubts at all. When you train hard everyday, as a footballer you have to have confidence in your own ability. I was keen I would train hard every day so that when I did get the opportunity, I would give the manager a headache.When I got the chance to play I played my best, gave my best for the team and hopefully get more opportunities and give him as much of a headache as possible.”

On Thomas Tuchel’s labelling of ‘mentally tired’ Chilwell:

“It’s a difficult one, when you come back off a summer of disappointment where you wanted to play, the Euro’s in your own country. Everyone is going to be disappointed if you don’t play in that. Coming back to Chelsea, I was looking forward to helping the team. Marcos started the season very well, was here for pre-season and had a great start. When you have two or three brilliant players in each position fighting for 11 shirts you have to be realistic. I knew I had to be patient and support the group. That’s the sign here, we have such a strong group doing well because there’s no ego’s in this squad. Everyone wants to work hard for eachother and the manager. When whoever gets the chance to play, they are ready.”

On goalscoring record:

“It definitely helps! Scoring goals as a defender isn’t something I get to do a lot. When I do score it is a nice feeling and thankfully last month I was able to help the team with a few goals, got my first goal for England which is an amazing feeling as well. To be honest, that’s part of my game that the manager has helped me with most and improved me most with. Getting the opportunities in and around the box to be more of a goal threat, contribute more with goals and assists to help the team.”

On whether he feels like he is a midfielder:

“To be honest with the way the manager wants us to play, we do spend more time in attacking positions. He has encouraged me and Reece, or Marcos and Azpi, to not spend the whole time on the touch line. We play inside, play with freedom really. He’s expressed that to us a lot. Me and Callum the past few games, as long as one of you is wide and one is inside it doesn’t matter which way around it is. Get in the box, help the team score goals. We have a brilliant defensive unit behind us with Toni or Malang behind me. You have brilliant players that can cover you. Express yourself, enjoy yourself, score some goals or get some assists! We are really enjoying doing that.”

On his trophy cabinet and Ballon d’Or:

“You look at the quality we’ve got in the league across numerous teams, a lot of teams have strengthened in different areas. You look at the games being played every week, the quality is improving every season. All we can do is focus on ourselves. We are confident with the group we have got here, if we work hard everyday and stay hungry to improve and have success at this football club, we are confident we can bring more trophies at this club.”

Mo Salah is having a brilliant season, he’s a great player and been so good the last month. He’s scored some great goals but there are some brilliant players in our team as well. You look at Jorgi, who has won pretty much everything there is to win in the past year. N’Golo. There are a lot of world class players in our team.”

On Chelsea strikers not scoring but team playing well:

“I think we are clicking pretty well anyway at the moment as a team. The manager tells us a lot as a team we attack together, we defend together. He wants defenders to score goals. He wants the attackers to do the defensive side of the job too. That’s what helps us as a team, we are working well on the pitch but also working for the player next to us and working for the team. As a team we are stepping on the pitch, we are hungry every match. We are not happy with 1-0’s, 2-0’s. We want as many goals as possible. Everyone contributes in attack and defense as well.”

On his goal scoring:

“I think I’ve learned a lot under this manager on terms of positioning when the ball is on the other side, getting in the position to score a lot of goals. It’s funny because after the game against Newcastle, I didn’t score and we had a great win but there was a little bit of me that was disappointed I didn’t get a goal! When you have Reece on the other side getting two brilliant goals, I’m buzzing for him. It’s nice if one of us can’t get a goal, the other one can get two!"

