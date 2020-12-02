Every word Frank Lampard said on Olivier Giroud following 'perfect' hat-trick in 4-0 Sevilla win

Frank Lampard was delighted for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud after he returned to the side and bagged four goals against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Giroud bagged a 'perfect hat-trick plus a penalty in the Blues' 4-0 win against Sevilla which saw Chelsea qualify as Group E winners for the last-16 of the Champions League.

He came off in the 84th minute for Timo Werner as Lampard looked to hand the forward a couple of minutes rest ahead of this weekend's clash against Leeds United.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say on Giroud:

----------

On Olivier Giroud vs Sevilla

"It was an amazing solo performance from Oli and he deserves all the accolades coming his way tonight.

"To score four goals at this level is really impressive but the quality of his goals were fantastic too. I’m delighted with him and I’m delighted with the team to come to Sevilla, which is a tough place to come and put in a complete performance like we have done and win so convincingly, it’s fantastic.

"It was a complete performance and it had everything. It was a brilliant team performance and of course, Oli deserves all the plaudits that he will get from such a good performance."

----------

On Olivier Giroud's scoring record

"Oli is a very reliable player. He scores goals in big competitions, he’s scored at international level and is up there with the greats in terms of his scoring record. It’s an amazing stat for him to be ahead of [Zinedine] Zidane but I’m not too bothered about that, what I’m bothered about is what he gives Chelsea on and off the pitch.

"There isn’t a single team-mate in our dressing room that isn’t delighted for Oli, because of the man he is around the place and how he trains every day. Everyone is thrilled for him and again, four goals at this level is incredible."

----------

On starting vs Leeds United

"He’s certainly made a case. He couldn’t do anymore tonight. We will have to see, because it’s such a tight turnaround, but of course four goals is hard to ignore.

"It wasn’t just his goals but his whole performance was brilliant and we had a lot of balance in our attacking play tonight."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube