Every Word Christian Pulisic Said on Champions League Triumph, Chelsea's Title Hopes & Fitness Update

The American is looking forward to the season ahead.

Christian Pulisic is ready for the 2021/22 season with Chelsea as the campaign nears its start on August 14.

Chelsea begin their Premier League season at home to Crystal Palace and they have been stepping up their pre-season preparations following their Champions League triumph in Porto back in May.

Pulisic has had quite the summer, clinching European glory as well as winning the CONCACAF Nations League with the USMNT.

He has since returned from his holidays and played in both of the Blues' opening two games of pre-season against Peterborough United and Bournemouth, scoring in the former.

Pulisic played 45 minutes against Bournemouth on Tuesday night as they came from behind to beat the Cherries 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

The 22-year-old sat down with Standard Sport ahead of the new season. Here is every word the Chelsea winger said:

Beating Man City in Champions League Final and targeting 2021/22 Double

"I don’t know if it’s totally sunk in yet, it was such an incredible achievement. It’s starting to hit us — it gives us a lot of confidence.

“To be the champions of Europe, it wasn’t an easy journey. We’ve seen now that we can compete with those top teams, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t feel that way.

"They (Man City) were one of the best teams last season and to beat them a few times gives us confidence. We have such a strong squad, so I would say anything’s possible.”

Competition for places

"That’s a great thing about our team, that we have so much depth and so many strong players. We have so many games that you’re going to get your time, so it’s just about making the most of your chances."

Fitness goals for new season

“Staying healthy is definitely a big target of mine, and trying to be available as much as I can to continue to help my team and make a big impact."

Mental health and struggled during Covid-19 pandemic

"At the start I wasn’t playing as much as I would like, but it just forced me to train hard, to show why I want to be a part of this team.

"Your mental health is important. It’s about being content with who you are as a person and, for me, getting away from the game and finding the right balance.

"I’m always having to fight with everything that is going on with football, but also stepping away and making sure my mind is in a good place and I’m really just happy."

