Edouard Mendy addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with LOSC Lille on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old is a current European, World and African champion following success for club and country, and returned between the sticks for the Blues against Palmeiras and Crystal Palace after a spell at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Another clean sheet was picked up for Mendy on Saturday against Crystal Palace during the 1-0 win, and Chelsea will need the Senegalese to be at his best when Lille visit the capital.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He was selected for media duties on Monday afternoon, fronting reporters ahead of their training session at Cobham.

Here's what the Chelsea goalkeeper had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On last year with Chelsea and Senegal:

“A lot of good things happened in the last days and last weeks. Obviously, I am really happy and proud for my success in the national team and also in Chelsea but I don’t have time to celebrate because we have a lot of big games this week and the coming weeks. I am just focused on the next game and I will have time to celebrate at the end of the season.”

On upcoming games:

“Of course it’s an important week but when you play for Chelsea you play for this kind of week with a final and big games. We focus on ourselves, what we do well for this season and we just focus. We don’t need to do something new, just stay and rely on our work and our game.”

On fatigue:

“I think the manager is right about it, yes we had a lot of games in the recent weeks. I wasn’t here but the manager gave some days off to the players to try to escape the pressure, to be a little bit fresh mentally. I think he did well, the players did well. If you look at the result, of course we have many injuries, Covid cases. We are still winning, performing and of course it’s difficult. It’s a tough period for teams playing in several competitions. We are together, we stay together even if things are going tough. We still winning and are in many competitions.”

On relationship with Kepa Arrizabalaga:

“My relationship with Kepa is good since I came here. We have a good relationship on and outside the pitch. He did really well when I was in the AFCON. It didn’t surprise me because I see him every day at the training ground. I was super happy for him, he deserves it. When you play for Chelsea you have competition in every position so you have to give your best to play on your highest level to be in the team on the weekend.

On Chelsea being suited to cup competitions more than the league:

“No. I don’t agree with that. I think, yes, we had many injuries and Covid cases. Sometimes we have played some games with maybe seven or eight Covid cases. The other teams did not play with just two or three Covid cases. It affects our team, our result. It’s not an excuse, it’s a fact. We had many injuries also so we were really good in the league and the cup but it;s true, in December our results in the Premier League were not good enough but we were still playing good but did not win a lot of games. I think after the Club World Cup and Premier League games this week, the results are getting better and better.”

On message to young goalkeepers:

“I can just say to keep working. Have faith in your work, believe in yourself. When you have the opportunity to show what you can do, take it, hold it, to be better everyday. Find a club, that’s a good start but to be better and better is the most difficult thing. The competition, the first competition is against yourself. You have to be better than yesterday and always want to improve.”

On playing against N’Golo Kante in lower leagues in French football:

“Of course we spoke about it a lot of times! That’s good. Honestly it’s like a dream to find another player in the same club who played in the same division. Yes, we talk about it. It’s a beautiful thing to find him here and win trophies with him.”

Easy draw?

"As I already said, when you're in the Champions League, at this stage of the competition, there is no easy draw. Lille finished 1st [in Champions League group], which is an indicator of their performances. So it is not an easy draw, Lille are a great side. Granted, they are struggling a bit more in the league this year, however the season after winning a title are often complicated. But we can see that they'll try their luck in the Champions League this year and they'll do their best to get a result against us. So we must be vigilant and play our best football."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube