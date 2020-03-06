Every word Frank Lampard said ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Everton

Frank Lampard spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Everton on Sunday.

The Chelsea head coach previewed the clash ahead of facing his former manager.

Lampard gave an update on injury news, the latest coronavirus problems, Billy Gilmour and Olivier Giroud.

Here's everything Frank Lampard said on Friday in his press conference:

Carlo Ancelotti's reception on Sunday

“A very good one. He is very well respected in house, and the fans will respect his period at the club. He is a gentleman and a fantastic manager. I loved working with him personally, I think he will get a great reception.

Carlo Ancelotti as a manager

“He was a great man manager. On a personal level, he was great at striking relationship with players to try to get the best out of myself. But he was very good tactically. He was a really calm man - never too high, never too low.

"I personally enjoyed working with him. We had a very successful first year to win the double. From then on, I have kept in touch with him now and again. I have huge respect for him."

A surprise to see Carlo Ancelotti sacked as Chelsea boss in 2011

“I wasn’t surprised. This is football. These things happen all over the world in elite football."

Coronavirus

“It wouldn’t affect anything in terms of preparation. It would obviously affect the atmosphere clearly, we will have to see. It obviously takes a lot from the game when you don’t have fans in the stadium. It’s part of why we love this sport here because of what that generates. There are some things that are more important, clearly. If that’s the path that gets chosen by the authorities, then you go with that.

"We are not shaking hands [on Sunday]. We are following the recommended protocols- the doctors lead that. We are doing everything that we can, with our ears open as things change."

Olivier Giroud staying at Chelsea

“I keep saying the same thing with every player. The destiny is in their own hands, to whatever degree depending on contractual situations. I’m not jumping ahead to the summer on any player.

"We have a big job in front of us now - to try to do as well as we can in the league, FA Cup, and Champions League when we travel to Munich to play with pride for the club."

Billy Gilmour's attitude after Man of the Match performance against Liverpool

“The same, the same. We had a day off, so I’m sure he enjoyed it, he should do. His family were at the game. But knowing Billy even at a young age, he’s a very determined young lad. I think he is very smart, and he will understand that it was a really good game for him.

"But the hard work starts now. I think he should quite rightly enjoy the moment. I’m delighted for him. But in terms of how I’ve seen of him around the place - same attitude, same training, same ethic, same quality, so all good."

Injury news

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic

“We just had an in-house game which Ruben and Christian Pulisic took part in. It’s great to see Christian get some minutes, but he's still short of match fitness, but it’s the first time the injury's fell to the level to get him onto a big pitch in a relatively competitive match. It’s a big step forward.

"Ruben played half of that game, he is trying to find match fitness. He is short of that, and he admitted that himself. I can see that, so there is work to be done with Ruben."

Tammy Abraham returning by the end of the month

"I hope so."

Callum Hudson-Odoi

"He had a re-injury on Thursday. We are having a scan on him this afternoon, so he will be longer than expected.

"It’s tough. He wasn’t rushed back. All the signs and the talk were that he was fit to train. We do that with every player. He re-injured on his first training session with us, So frustrating for him definitely, young boy so keen to play as you'd expect and frustrating because it is another injury for us. It hasn’t been spoken about that much."

"We have probably had the worst injury list of the top group of the table, with lots of important players injured - Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek etc started the season that way. It’s happened again in the middle of the season so we are working against that to try to get the best results."

Mateo Kovacic

"Kovacic isn’t fit. His achilles injury will take him out of the weekend, but hopefully not long after that."

Willian

"We will assess him. He is a question mark for Sunday."

