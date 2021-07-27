Every Word Hakim Ziyech Said on Bournemouth Win, Pre-Season & Fitness Update

Victory for the Blues on the south coast.

Hakim Ziyech enjoyed Chelsea's 2-1 win over Bournemouth in pre-season at the Vitality Stadium.

Emiliano Marcondes gave the hosts the lead on Tuesday evening but half-time substitutes Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo turned the deficit around to seal a comeback.

Ziyech played the first half and looked bright in parts as he looked to regain his match sharpness ahead of the new season.

Here's every word the Moroccan said to Chelsea TV following the victory at the Vitality Stadium:

A good first 45, how much did you enjoy that performance?

"We are enjoying every moment on the pitch right now, especially with the crowd back in the stadiums. It was a nice evening."

You seemed to enjoy yourself?

"There was a lot of space, especially in the first half between the lines. I think we created a lot of chances in the first half, the only disappointment was that we didn’t score. That was the only thing but I think over the whole evening we had a good performance from everybody and we ended up winning 1-2."

Are results important?

"It’s always nice for the confidence but it’s not the biggest thing in the first place. The biggest thing is getting back the rhythm again, getting back to being fit again, to get the minutes in the leg. That’s the most important thing, to get ready for the real work."

How are you feeling?

"I’m feeling great, sharp. I think for everybody, the days off that we’ve had have been good. Right now we can show our best, we are all hungry and sharp."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube