Every Word Hakim Ziyech Said on Tottenham Draw, Pre-Season & Return of Fans

A high scoring draw for the Blues.
Hakim Ziyech enjoyed Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Mind Series clash, scoring both of the Blues' goals.

Ziyech bagged either side of half-time to give Chelsea a two goal lead against Spurs before the north London side mounted a comeback.

The Moroccan looked bright and ended pre-season as Chelsea's top goalscorer, bagging five goals before the start of the 2021/22 season.

Here is every word that the midfielder said to Chelsea TV following the draw.

What did you make of the game?

"I think everything we did in the first half was good. We can try to get the same level during the whole 90 minutes."

You seemed to enjoy yourself out there?

"It was a nice evening. From the beginning I enjoyed it. I think I showed in the performance that I was enjoying it."

Talk to us about your goals?

"The second goal was a good combination and ended up in the net. The first one they lost it. Timo made a good run and made space for me to shoot. They were two good goals."

N'Golo Kante looked sharp out there and helped combine with you for one of your goals?

"When you have energy behind you, Kante covered all the problems in the back. If he doesn’t play it’s a strange feeling."

How was it to hear the fans singing your name today and having them back in the stadium?

"It’s always nice to hear the fans."

Next up Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup. How excited are you for the season?

"It’s really exciting. You want to play as a footballer and finally the season is going to start."

