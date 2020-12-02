SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Every word Olivier Giroud said after bagging four goals in 4-0 Sevilla win

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud was delighted to net a 'perfect' hat-trick in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard's side have secured top spot in Group E as Sevilla end up as runners-up, but the Blues had Giroud to thank on a perfect evening in Seville. 

Giroud bagged the perfect hat-trick - left foot, right foot and headed goal - plus a penalty too. 

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (10)

Here's what he had to say post-match in full:

----------

On the win

"When you win 4-0 in a Champions League away game, it is obviously a great feeling. 

"It was a great performance from the team and we took the game from the front foot, and we've been efficient upfront so it's a good night. Also for me because I score four goals."

On 'perfect' hat-trick

"I didn't know it was called a perfect hat-trick until two years ago when I scored a hat-trick against Kiev in the Europa League. They told me that and I said 'what do you mean', and it was a penalty and obviously it was good. I had a good assist so maybe it was for me to finish."

On scoring four goals, last player to do so for Chelsea was Frank Lampard

"Well it's nice obviously. I will try to carry on like that, to finish the good job of the team. It's always nice to be in the club's history and we play football to mark our history also, so I am pleased to help the team win and obviously to score these four goals."

On fans returning and him playing on Saturday vs Leeds United

"Just let me enjoy the night and the great win, and after we will rest and then we will see what the gaffer's plans are."

"Well it's been a long time. We miss our fans. Football is not the same sport. The passion is not the same without the fans. So we are looking forward to Saturday and we hope a nice welcome. 

----------

