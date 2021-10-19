Every Word Reece James Said Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Malmo

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night and defender Reece James has spoken to the press.

The Blues are aware that a win would see them remain in the top two spots of Group H.

Here is every word that James said ahead of the match.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

On Malmo fixture:

"The last few games have been tough. Tomorrow is a Champions League game and they can be tough in football. We need to prepare right, it's not going to be an easy game. They're a good side. It's a home game, hopefully we can get the win and start building momentum."

On house robbery:

"There's no update. There's no lead from the police or anyone. It's tough to take, people breaking into my house and taking valuable items. There's nothing I can do, just take it and move on. Nobody wants to lose medals, they mean a lot to every player. To win a trophy is hard, when they get taken away from you it is tough."

On fixtures:

"The schedule is very busy. The last few years it's picked up. We play every few days, we are all used to it. The start of the season is busy because we have an international break every month. After Christmas it starts to slow down a bit."

On how the robbery affects his performances:

"Nothing changes, it happened. It could happen again. Nobody knows. It doesn't affect how I prepare for the game, I still have the same routine and same mindset."

On the amount of games:

"You can still be a human being. We all have time away from football to get our head down. At the same time it is a very busy schedule. We dedicate our whole lives to football. Everyone wants to be the best and have the best career."

On Chelsea performances:

"It is still early on in the season, we won't be at our top level yet. The last few performances haven't been the highest level for us. Once we start winning, finding form and picking up momentum our performances will get better."

