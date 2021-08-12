Every Word Romelu Lukaku Said After Completing His Return to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has completed a permanent tranfer to Chelsea, signing a five-year deal.

The striker returns to the club, which he departed in 2014 in a £97.5 million deal.

Here is every word that Lukaku said after his return to Stamford Bridge.

On signing for Chelsea:

"I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club," said Lukaku. "It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature."

On his relationship with the club:

"The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."

On the project at Chelsea:



"The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together."

On his journey since leaving the club in 2014:

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

