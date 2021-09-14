Every Word Romelu Lukaku Said Following Chelsea's Victory Over Zenit

Romelu Lukaku has discussed his side's 1-0 win on the opening day of the Champions League against Zenit.

The Belgian scored the only goal of the game as the Blues picked up three points in group H.

Here’s every word the goalscorer said to BT Sport following the victory.

On the victory:

It feels really good. I’m really happy with the win. We kept the game under control. We have to keep growing.I think today was a better performance than on the weekend. I’m really happy with the win and really happy with the goal.

On Stamford Bridge atmosphere and Antonio Rudiger's solo run:

I fed off the atmosphere. I expected the ball from the end [from Antonio Rudiger] It was good for the crowd, it got them going and got us going. I would’ve been the first one to say fair enough.

On how far Chelsea can go in the tournament:

One game at a time. Today was the first game. We have a difficult game on the weekend against Spurs so let’s look at that.

On his relationship with Cesar Azpilicueta:

A little bit [knowing where to shoot]. Me and Cesar agree on certain types of movements on the pitch. It was a beautiful ball from him. I had to get my timings right and place the ball in the corner.

On Zenit:

Zenit are a very good team, very experienced. They won a lot of titles in their league. We knew it would be a tough game, we controlled it very well. We won which was important.

On what Thomas Tuchel said at half-time:

A little bit of movement in the middle of the pitch, try to create chances through me holding the ball and putting players or through crosses. That’s what we did and eventually we scored a goal from that.

More Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube