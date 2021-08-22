Every Word Romelu Lukaku Said on Second Chelsea Debut, Arsenal Victory & Return to Premier League Football

Romelu Lukaku has discussed his second Chelsea debut following a club record move, his return to England and how he feels being back in the Premier League.

The Belgian scored 15 minutes in and was voted man of the match as he dominated Arsenal's defence.

Here’s every word the Blues boss said to Sky Sports following the victory.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On his second Chelsea debut:

I’m very happy with the win. We played really well, we dominated. We could have scored more but to be honest, coming here, with this performance, we have to be happy.

On his performance:

"Dominant, I’d say. Dominant. I try to improve every time. I try to improve every time. I have a long way to go. It was good to win, to start well. Now we have to keep working, keep building, keep getting stronger. The Premier League is a really competitive league but we are ready for the challenge and hopefully we can improve on this."

On Gary Neville praising him:

"I try, I try. At the end of the day you want to work hard for the team. You want to win, you want to score, you want to create chances - something that I’ve learned and worked on really hard and continue to work on. This team is very talented. They’re the European Champions. They want to keep building, I want to keep continuing winning so we have to keep fighting, working hard and delivering performances like this."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On his time in Italy translating to the Premier League:

"I think you saw a part. Not only from me but the team, the team adapted really well. I asked a lot of questions to the players and they helped me, they made life comfortable for me. I wasn’t stressed when I came into the game. I was very focused, there was one thing on my mind - win the game. We did that today and I’m delighted for the club, for the fans. Let’s keep building."

On his headed chance in the second half:

"No! There were good goalkeepers in the league, it was a great save. I think the cross from Mason was brilliant, the header was good but the save was also really good. In general, for the neutral supporter, it was a great action."

On winning start:

"It’s good to start like this. I worked hard throughout the week, the team worked hard throughout the week. We knew it was a big, big game for us. Everybody was watching us and we did well. As an individual I tried to help the team, I said I wanted to add something different to the team - hopefully I did. I want to continue to do that to help the team win, that’s the most important thing."

