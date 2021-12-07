Every Word Ruben Loftus-Cheek Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Zenit St Petersburg

Ruben Loftus-Cheek addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday night.

Chelsea want top spot in Group H but will need to claim all three points in Russia at the Gazprom Arena to ensure they go through into the knockout rounds as group winner.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Here's what the Chelsea midfielder had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:

On Chelsea opportunity:

“Yeah. I had to be patient. There’s a lot of good players at Chelsea, as you know. Especially in the midfield department. A few injuries and I might be put in, I have to be ready. I feel like I have bene ready. I feel good physically and it’s time for us to step up as a team and as an individual when players are injured. We have to do a job. I feel like I’m ready to do that.”

On Covid-19 risks for players:

“I guess there are risks but as a club we do everything possible to minimise that risk. We test several times a week and take necessary precautions to minimise the risk. As a club and as a team we feel as safe as possible and will carry on to do so.”

On Chelsea form affecting players:

“I guess that’s football. Football changes very quickly sometimes. I can say that it’s not like we’ve been playing terribly at all. We’ve just had a few mistakes that cost us. We need to take ownership of that. We’ve been playing some really good football, the results just haven’t shown us.”

“We need to make sure the basics of our game are taken care of and are sharp. If we keep the basics at a high level, and the mistakes low, that will give us a good platform to win games.”

On deeper role at Chelsea:

“I’m really enjoying it, mainly because I’m on the pitch and playing a lot of football which I haven’t done in the past few years. I’m very grateful to be fit and picked to play. Wherever I play I am comfortable. I played deep in my younger years and more forward in the Premier League. I’m enjoying it a lot. It comes with different duties, different things required in that role. I’m enjoying it a lot. I’m ready to play wherever the boss needs me to.”

On potential departure last summer:

“I came back in pre-season, felt really good and physically fit. That gave me a good platform to do well, play well, train well. I knew it would be very difficult with the amount of players in midfield and how good they are. I always wanted to give it a go and see how things panned out. It turns out I’m playing a lot. That’s through injuries and doing well when I play. You can never know how football turns out, it changes a lot. You just have to be ready for it.”

On Fulham loan & Thomas Tuchel conversations:

“He was very understanding of how difficult it was coming back from the injury and going on loan to Fulham. I think we put it behind us and focused on what was happening at that moment. I felt good coming back pre-season. For me, it was focusing on pre-season and training well, playing well. You can't dwell on the past. Fulham was a difficult spell for me so I had to put it behind me.”

