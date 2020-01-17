Absolute Chelsea
Press Conference: Frank Lampard ahead of visit to face Newcastle United

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard took to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

They come up against the Toon Army who are struggling in the league in 13th, meanwhile Chelsea could extend the gap in the Champions League at the weekend should they collect three points.

Here's everything the boss had to say ahead of the Blues' fixture against Steve Bruce's side:

----------

Injury updates on Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Christian Pulisic

"We would like to think so, which kind of goes towards the break in February which might fall at a nice time and give us a bit more to play with," the Chelsea boss said on Christian Pulisic's return to the Blues side. 

"Hopefully he will be back for the other end of that break. It’s in line with how we expected him to be."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

"He is actually training now with the Under-16s, with the Under-18s, and progression to the under-23s in a pretty short space of time," Lampard revealed on Loftus-Cheek. the sooner he can be back training with us, the better, but we train with a real intensity. When you’ve been out for a long time, it’s very standard you bring him through the Academy years.

"There’s a different look on Ruben’s face. He is more smiley and happy which I understand. It’s been tough for him. He’s not one who walks around with his head down or creates a negative atmosphere, but it’s a lonely place. That’s for everybody. He’s integrating more towards us which is great news for all of us.

"The player he is, the lad he is, it can be easily forgotten from the outside we have missed a hugely influential player. If he can be training with us after the break, it might still need some competitive games but he might not be far away."

----------

Futures of Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Willian at Chelsea

Ross Barkley

"There is no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere. He is our player. He has played the last couple of games and done very well.

"There have been certain circumstances why Ross hasn’t featured as much this year, but I have a lot of faith in him. That was news I heard like everyone else this week, and no feeling towards it."

Olivier Giroud

"Olivier Giroud we know there may be something that could happen. The good thing about Oli is that he’s so experienced. I have a really good relationship with him, as do the club, so if all circumstances are right that may happen, but it’s not, so while it’s not he’s our player."

Willian

"Willian is not going anywhere. We know his contract is up at the end of the season, he’s in conversation with the club, which are still ongoing. There is no news on that but he’s certainly our player now."

----------

Frank Lampard on opponents Newcastle United

"Even though we have good away form in general every game brings new challenges. Going to Newcastle I know the emotion of the crowd, the very organised team they are, the manager they have, and also the threats they have," Lampard said. "They have got some really good results this season. We will be taking nothing lightly.

"We have to take this game head on. It is massively important we keep our focus game in, game out. We certainly can’t underestimate Newcastle because of the season they’re having."

 ----------

Tammy Abraham being England's no.9 in Harry Kane absence

"Only Gareth can tell you that. I look generally at England and the competitive nature of the squad and how it goes on form and playing for your club, you should never jump forward, say anything or expect anything. 

"I speak about Tammy most weeks here and the way he is playing at the minute he is hugely in contention for that, but he has to sustain that performance and prove it."

----------

Frank Lampard reacted to Reece James signing a new long-term contract at Chelsea

"I rate him very highly. I knew him as a youth player in the Academy here. I saw him on loan last year when he did fantastically well at Wigan. I tried to get him to Derby [on loan] but he could not come in the mid-season, but I admired him a lot. Then to work with him I feel the same and even more so.

"He has got his foot into the first team here and I think there is a lot more to come from Reece James.

"He is a really talented player and he wants to learn, he wants to improve, he wants to train and do the right things and he has that talent. So it is great for the club that he has signed for so long."

----------

Will Frank Lampard's Chelsea claim another three points, and damn Newcastle United to their fifth game in the Premier League without a win?

----------

