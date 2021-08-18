Every Word That Romelu Lukaku Said at His Chelsea Press Conference

Romelu Lukaku spoke to the press after Chelsea's open training session at Stamford Bridge, following his club record transfer from Inter Milan.

The Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge got to see their new signing in action for the first time as the Blues trained.

Here is every word that Lukaku said in his press conference.

On how he feels after joining Chelsea:

"It’s a good feeling. The guys are very hungry, they want to keep winning. In training I could see there’s a good intensity. The coach is clear with his ideas. We want to keep working hard to keep improving. That fits with my ambitions. The team want to improve on the pitch. It’s what I like about this team."

On Didier Drogba conversations:

"He kept it really simple. He was really happy with the improvements I made in the last couple of seasons. He says there’s more work to do. That’s the right mindset. It’s about improving week in week out. The last few years has been great for myself. Now I get the chance to join a team that is hungry and ambitious."

On his fitness:

"I’ve been training. I did a full pre-season. Now I try to get my teammates better and I’m available if the manager wants to play me."

On his time in Italy:

"Maturity has been important. I’ve learned much more about myself. I’ve set higher standards. It’s about becoming more complete as a player. It’s more technical and tactical in Italy. It helped me a lot. The english game is different but it’s not something new. I can adapt myself and help the team."

On completing his 'dream':

“The dream is reality now. I have to prove on the pitch now. It’s time to get to work and let my performance do the talking.”

On Champions League rivals PSG:

"At the end of the day PSG has a great team but so do we. Let us work hard, keep building on what we have and let’s see how far we can get."

On what characteristics are important to him as a player:

“I think a lot is about communication. I’m a guy who is very open minded. I always ask my teammates questions. I ask what they want from me. The next couple of weeks is important for me to be open to the mindset. We have a certain type of playing style here. I don’t have to adapt too much as with the national team we play in the same system. I will adapt to find a way to help the team.”

On his potential debut against Arsenal:

"I just look at my team and focus on the players we have. It’s going to be a tough game, a big game, a London derby. We are preparing ourselves for battle. We want to keep building after the good result we had."

On his squad number:

"Can I say it? Yeah. I got the number nine. I’m very happy and fortunate to be in this situation."

On leaders in the team:

"Azpi is the captain, he’s been here for years and is a great captain. When I was in quarantine he was messaging me. It’s like I was never gone. The same for the rest of the boys. There are many big personalities in this dressing room. I like to make everybody feel comfortable and give them confidence. Those players are worthy to be #Chelsea players, they showed it last season."

On how he feels:

"It’s good to be back. You fight to achieve your dreams. I’m here now and I can’t wait to be on the pitch."

