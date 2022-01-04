Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Tie vs Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi final clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Chelsea host their London counterparts in the first leg of the semi final tie which will see Antonio Conte return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his departure in 2018.

Meanwhile Thomas Tuchel saw his side start the New Year with an enthralling 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On Romelu Lukaku meeting:

“First of all we are happy that we took the time that it needed to look calmly on it, to talk calmly about it. This is what we did. He apologised and is back in the squad for today’s training. Today’s training is later. For me, the most important thing was to understand and clearly believe it was not intentional. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game. The second one, was the very first time that he behaved - even before - when he was ready to play, in his opinion, after his injury from the start but we thought he needs to readapt to the intensity. There was never the slightest behaviour against the team so it was the very first time we felt him this way. These are very important points to understand, to stay calm and understand that it is not that big as maybe people, you want it to be. It is also not small. It is small enough to stay calm, to accept an apology and move on forward.”

On Romelu Lukaku’s reception by Chelsea fans:

“He is very aware of what happened and what he created. He feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we will have a bit of smell still from it, of course. He can handle it. There’s also no other choice. He cannot expect now everybody to be super happy the very next day. He is still our player and we have good reasons and a lot of reasons to make him play for us and convince him, to fight hard that he is our player. We are happy that he is our player and we will protect him. In the end it is very important that the stadium supports the team, even if somebody has a different opinion on it or strongly disagrees. It is about the team and everything we do. I hope the supporters can take this also and keep on supporting the team because we are in the moment where we need the support.”

On whether Romelu Lukaku is devoted to the team:

“Yeah. That does not make it better or mean you can understand it more. He is very committed. In his private life, in his professional life. That’s why it was so surprising to me. He was on his way. He scored for us against Aston Villa, he scored for us in the next game. I forgot against who but he was there, he was decisive. We had the feeling, ‘oh there’s a really new start after injury and Covid’. That’s why there was a big surprise. Before the interview I never had a slightest doubt that he was not committed because his actions off the pitch, on the pitch, in his private life, all go in the same direction. He is an emotional guy, he does not hold back with his opinion so credit to that. Sometimes he carries his heart on his tongue and it’s like this. We should not just blame him, point on the negative side of it. We have to adapt to the situation. It created some noise that you normally absolutely don’t want. This is understood. There are zero doubts in his commitment to the team and to the club.”

On how to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku:

“I think the players get the best out of themselves and we help them, support them. With Romelu it’s not about finding positions. He is a striker, pretty easy. He’s a number nine so we put him at number nine, nothing else. It’s about adaption, adaption to the league, adaption to a different club, a different team, different teammates. Then comes injury, then comes Covid. We are in a total normal place with him. He is willing to learn, willing to adapt. He comes to the most intense league in the world and it takes it’s time. He was very strong in the beginning. In the latest games he was very decisive. We have no doubts that he will be a big influence, a big impact. Nothing has changed. There was a situation we had to deal with and maybe will deal with for some time. It’s important to brush it off. We took our time. It was in a very bad moment in front of a big game so we protected the game. Now we had enough time to clear the air and move on.”

On Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation:

“I cannot predict the future. I don’t know if his representatives talk to other clubs. If you know so or assume so, fair enough. It is possible now because it is January and he has not signed yet. As I understand it, we are in communication with him. The club are in communication. He is aware of what I demand, how I appreciate to work with him. The level which he is playing is still super high and outstanding. There are no doubts that the situation is a concern for that. The point is very clear, my opinion is very clear. The club is trying the very best and their communication is going on. It has not changed a lot.”

On what the miscommunication was with Romelu Lukaku:

“It’s fine if he says so (not happy with role in team). I have read more difficult quotes to cope with in my past years as a coach. Of course he was not happy. He is here to help the team and he was not happy because he was injured and had Covid. He wants to score for us, to make us successful. He is a huge competitor. That’s pretty much it. I don’t see any misunderstanding in communication, we talks a lot and share our opinions a lot. That’s why I was very surprised and still am because in the dialogue with Romelu we are on the same page, we compete for the same things. He’s our number nine and I cannot say more than that.”

On if Romelu Lukaku believes he has a long term future at Chelsea:

“You have to ask him, actually. I don’t know what he feels about his long term future but he has a long term contract and is fully committed. I assume this is the foundation…”

On whether Romelu Lukaku should apologise to players and fans & will it be easy for him to regain trust with players and Thomas Tuchel:

“With me not. No. With me not because like I said, it is the most important thing to understand the situation. Is this frequently happening? Is this the overall picture? Does this reflect the overall mood and attitude that he shows? This is absolutely clear no. Was there intention behind it? Was the intention to create trouble, to leave the club, to put pressure on the coach? Absolutely no. I cannot see it. He did not want to do it intentionally. Of course he should have known better, that’s why we have to clean it and clear the air together. As we answer all these questions with a clear no, we need to be adult enough and mature enough to take it. To accept an apology and to do everything now together to clear the air and have a clear head to prepare the upcoming matches, they are difficult enough.”

Confident of Romelu Lukaku being a long term option for Chelsea?

“I did not even think about this actually (Lukaku spending two years at Man Utd and two years at Inter Milan). He has a contract for a reason and he wants to achieve big things with his club Chelsea, his youth club Chelsea which means a lot to him. From here we go. I cannot predict the future but like I said there was no intention behind all of this to change the clubs or change his ambition. This we are very sure about. This is very important. Like I said, Romelu speaks out very openly. Not only in the media but also in the dressing room and talks with me. We should appreciate it. Maybe that was a bit too open, in one direction that people and clubs and supporters can be offended and they have the rights to be offended. It was good that we took our time and can move on now.”

On team news:

“Andreas is a doubt for tomorrow. Trevoh is out because of re-injury. Timo Werner trained yesterday. We have one more training to go, he feels much much better which is a good thing. He did full intensity, no reaction so far. If the training is going well we can have him on the bench or give him some minutes.”

On Thiago Silva’s new contract:

“Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football! I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way. He came to this league, this schedule, this approach and intensity of a daily business, in the every end of his career. This was very brave. I know how much effort he puts in to stay fit. Off the pitch, at home, he takes care of his recovery and sleep, of his nutrition. This is outstanding. Only because of that this is possible. We are happy because the new contract makes him calm. Thiago needs to be calm because he is a very sensitive and emotional person. This makes him very precious for our team and for our dressing room. He can feel emotions, he can feel different state of emotions from others and can help so much. He is calm, he has huge targets. He is a big impact, he is available how he needs to be available. When he plays he plays strong, it’s a big help. Good for him and good for us.”

