Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea are looking to end a run of three straight home defeats in all competitions when David Moyes' side come to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

After a 4-2 defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday night, Tuchel will want an immediate response from his side in their bid to mathematically secure a top four spot as soon as possible.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

West Ham haven't won their last two league outings, but will be buoyed on by their progression into the Europa League semi-finals.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On team news:

“For Sunday both of them (Mateo Kovacic & Antonio Rudiger) not back. But no other injuries.”

On Stamford Bridge pitch:

“I don’t know. I am not a specialist on it. We are looking on the highest level in every department. I know everybody is trying hard, I know. I said it because the first goal was a mistake from Andreas but the mistake was because of a funny bounce of the ball. We had more of them in the game. It was bit awkward to play and calculate the speed and bounce of the ball. This one has a clear relationship. It’s like this so that was it. I know everybody is working hard in every department and want to provide the best level so we try to keep on going.”

“No, no (pitch is not related to Chelsea restrictions during Roman Abramovich sanctioning). The demands are high from the manager, that’s the problem! We were struggling a little bit with the timing of the renewal this season and that then leads to a bit of the problem so the pitch was not where it should and could be at the beginning of the season. We saw it and felt it when we had away matches. That’s why. This one was now a funny bounce, given to the quality of the pitch at this moment and that cost us.”

On takeover news regarding Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams:

“I just heard it. I got a briefing that they are a part of it. I can tell you not more than that I am a big admirer of both of them - fantastic sports personalities on the court, on the racetrack and off. They take responsibility as human beings and are outstanding sports figures in what they do. They have our biggest and my biggest respect. I have absolutely no insight into the proceeding and what role they play. I would like to not comment.”

On Lewis Hamilton being an Arsenal fan:

“That might explain something regarding two days ago! Hopefully no influence for the West Ham game.”

On top four race:

“We never feel secure, I never feel secure in the Premier League. It’s good. I think nobody should, never, because feeling secure does not keep you on the edge. Feeling secure is very close, a thin line to being lazy and not being fully alert. Maybe that is better, to be fully alert. I never feel safe in no part of the season. Nobody should in Premier League.”

On Arsenal loss:

“You don’t need to lose this match first of all. Not with this kind of performance or how the match is running. We have a bit of a bad mix of big individual mistakes and a bit of, a lack of quality in the one on one defensive attitude, behaviour - in and around the box. We get punished for this heavily. I am not so sure if I have an explanation why. The expected goals we concede since the national break is higher than normal, this is my responsibility in my opinion - it’s about tactics, high pressing, deep pressing, how chances are created to keep expected goals as low as possible. This is a bit higher, not dramatically. We conceded 12 goals since the international break, double the amount of expected goals so I think most of the times in football it is a mix of bad luck, a mix of circumstances and the opponent making the very most of what we offer them. It is also a mix of individual mistakes and we lack the real determination and attitude in one on one in the box at the moment to really keep the actual goals under the expected goals.”

On frustration at Chelsea inconsistency:

“Yeah, strange. You know very well that it was two matches after the national break, which can sometimes happen for one match. It happened for us two matches. I had the feeling then, I thought and still think we had the turnaround already. This match (vs Arsenal), even if the result is pretty similar - for me it has not the same similarities like the match against Real Madrid and Brentford at home in terms of we were not disciplined enough with the ball or were dragged out of shape. The first half was a wild half, open half where we gave an unbelievable goal away due to a personal mistakes. Once again, the amount of individual errors is too high. We cannot talk around it and should not. I think in 22 we have 8 big mistakes that lead direct. I don’t know, I would stop it if I knew. It’s awkward because in the first half it was open, the second I think we controlled it, the counter attack better, we were a bit more alert to control it. I could not feel it in real time or when we analysed it that there was a real danger in the second half to lose it. I thought the opposite, we were totally in charge and controlled where we want to control but we had two very awkward goals. It is almost impossible to concede three goals in a match like this given our quality and determination we usually have. In the moment it is a bit fragile in home games. There is another home game coming and we have the chance to do better.”

On fatigue in managers:

“Yes always. I am used to it, always. I reflect on what signals we give. We only had two days in between coming from Wembley and an emotional game and win to the next match. I felt very tired after the Real Madrid and the turnaround, Southampton away, Real Madrid away and another away game in Wembley. I felt it, I was tired. Should I have pushed harder? What signals did I give? We did what we were convinced about but we feel it. On an evening game I think there is still enough time to prepare and get in the right mood. For myself I have developed a routine. I don’t feel the same level of excitement for every match. For me this is impossible and you should not expect it. There is nothing wrong to feel sometimes a lower level of excitement, lower level of tension. This is normal. This doesn’t mean we do it less serious or prepare with less quality. I don’t want to get confused in this kind of thinking. We can trust ourselves and prepare in the best way possible. We are asking what is it because it came out of the blue, a weird result given how the game went. Different to the Real Madrid and Brentford performances”

On West Ham:

“Was a big mistake (for loss at London Stadium).”

“I think he (David Moyes) is doing an incredible job in a very popular club and very emotional club, a team together. A group with a coach that is enjoyable to watch. We follow the Euro League games, I follow a lot of their games because it is nice to watch with a full investment physically. The players are absolutely tired after their matches. It is very emotional, a very physical squad. Very hard to break down, to create chances. Very dangerous on counter-attacks and set pieces. There is a lot to take care about. A lot of physicality and commitment to stand up against them. Full credit to them, will be tough.”

On Stamford Bridge:

“Obviously (need home stadium as a fortress). These numbers I didn’t know. It is obvious we are behind. It is very unusual for me in my experience over the last years, not only here. I don’t know what it is. If we had a solution, one thing, we would switch dressing rooms! Or take another hotel or something like this. Maybe this would be more superstition than anything else. I have no solution but it is obvious this is not the level we want to produce in home games.”

“It’s a bit fragile at the moment I have to say. It was against Brentford, was against Real Madrid. Was straight away better in the next three games. Now we had a good start to the match (vs Arsenal). I was very happy with the energy, the quality. It is a bit like ‘oh not again’ and once you have this feeling it is hard to get rid of it again. Sometimes it is not a problem tactically or shape. Sometimes it is due to quality from the opponent you have to accept. It is hard to separate whether it’s our mistake, not enough or difficult to defend this chance. It can happen a feeling creeps in you don’t want to have in a home game. You want to feel you are capable of coming back. The game now is different but hard to argue. We have a row of three home games with similar results that we absolutely don’t like. It is now the job to convince the players to keep going, supporters to keep pushing and hang in positive because we have a lot to build on, rely on and trust. Don’t get superstitious now and believe in things that aren’t there. It is another challenge on top of it.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube