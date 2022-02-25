Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea head across the capital to face Jurgen Klopp's side to contest the first domestic trophy of the season.

10 points separate the sides in the Premier League currently, with both of their league meetings ending in a draw this season.

It was disappointment for Tuchel at Wembley last season in the FA Cup final, and he will be looking to put his Wembley woes behind him to come out on top and win his third trophy of the season.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On team news:

“We had training today with everybody out on the pitch except Ben Chilwell. Brilliant news. This is pretty much it. Both (Hakim Ziyech & Mateo Kovacic) okay. Everybody joined training from the first to the last minute. We had at the moment no reactions but positive reactions. I hope it stays like this. We have another training tomorrow to have everybody available for Sunday.”

On Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho:

“He’s been good like everybody else. I know, you know he is an important player. If you pay a lot of money for a single player, there is a lot of focus on the player. If you allow yourself to zoom a little bit out, he played a lot of matches from the start for us, consecutive matches. Maybe the little bit of a same situation with Jorginho, one of our captains, who did not play from the beginning recently because he is mentally tired. The focus is on Romelu, which I understand. The situation is the same with Jorginho, which is sometimes not fair, sometimes it is too much. Both of them understand themselves as team players and I understand the huge focus. The decisions are made clear and the players accept. Once you play for Chelsea you accept that the team goes first. That’s why there’s no hard feelings, not from Romelu, not from me, not from anyone else. A lot of players wanted to be on the pitch in the last matches but have not played because only 11 can start and that will never change.”

On Italian media claiming Romelu Lukaku wants to leave Chelsea:

“I did not read the headline. I was absolutely not aware of the reaction. Maybe this is the best thing to do. I trust my players and their focus. On the other hand, what other choice is there? There’s no transfer period right now. Everybody is hugely involved in the goals we want to achieve together. The truth is we can only achieve them together, with a strong Romelu, strong Jorgi, strong everybody. If everybody plays to the top level we can be a strong team and everybody can fulfil our dreams and that is the point. Absolutely no need now to get distracted and read these headlines, get carried away by these headlines. It is very calm at the moment, we get quality back in the group, injured players back in the group and take care of the daily process. The other things we cannot influence.”

On Champions League final changing location & Thomas Tuchel playing three relocated finals:

“Yes (it is the right thing to do). Sadly I think it is the worst reason to change a location, the absolutely worse reason. We feel horrible about it in general. It clouds our minds and our focus of course. We can absolutely understand the decision. In the moment we don’t think so much about it. It’s nice that you mention it, it’s nice that it was like this (changing location) the last two times because of Corona. We already thought it wasn't good news because of Corona but this is even worse news. There are things more important. The focus from us in general, sporting and globally speaking is at the moment not at the final.”

On goalkeeper selection:

“First of all I will not tell you! We will take the decision late because you have a reason to ask the question. The last competition was a very short competition, Kepa played in the Club World Cup and was a huge part in the semi-final, brought us to the final then we took the decision for Edouard coming back from AFCON. Then, it’s a pretty similar situation now. The very last decision we will take after training like always because there is no need to take the decision now when we have one more training ahead. Kepa did fantastic in the period where we had to be without Edou, so it’s an uncomfortable but also very comfortable situation to be in.”

“It’s very easy to answer, Kepa absolutely deserves. I cannot get sentimental about it. I have to do what is in the end, in my opinion, the very best solution for the team. I know that this position is a very sensitive position. If Kepa was a player in the field among the other 10 players, we would not have these discussions, just be full of praise because we are for him. He would feel it in minutes. He is in the one position where you don’t do a lot of changes and still he would absolutely deserve it. I will not be sentimental about the decision.”

On Jurgen Klopp:

“No, we don’t speak regularly. Enjoying to play against teams coached by Jurgen? Not only pure pleasure. They give you a hard time and of course we are facing him with a very strong Liverpool team on a very strong run of games, run of results, in brilliant form. It’s a big challenge but a big occasion we feel absolutely competitive regarding our last match against Liverpool. This is where we want to continue. In the end it is a pleasure to meet him, to be in a final at Wembley again, very grateful for that.”

On what Thomas Tuchel says to players ahead of finals:

“It’s not decided yet but I think maybe a lot of times I say we take care of the daily process. You don’t take care of the final on the day of the final, you take care of the final on a daily basis before when nobody thinks about the final. This is what brings you there and then the closer you get, the more routine, the more behaviours and principles must be installed that you can trust yourself and be free. In the end the tension is growing. We try to give less information, try to trust them and in our skills. For me, it is not the moment to do crazy things, crazy talks. Even that changes from occasion to occasion, who the opponent is. I don’t want to give you more insight actually!”

On going into final as underdogs:

“I don’t know. I think to 51-55 per cent, they are the favourites because of recent form and results. We all know when we were the favourites against Lille and still are, we know that when we arrive, Lille will play to their full level and will play the role as an underdog and will not accept it as a disadvantage. So do we. We have things to trust on, we have experienced, tight matches against Liverpool. The last three were all a draw. So that will not happen obviously in Wembley. We will find a winner somehow. We know very well what it takes to have a tough match against them. We feel confident we have what it takes and now we need to show it. It’s the same for them, nice to have a match like this and a final.”

On Reece James:

“Very, very good question. Even if I wanted to, I’m not sure if I could answer your question right now. He looked brilliant in the last two training session. Let’s wait for another training session and see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end and we go for step by step. Would be a huge step but honestly yesterday and today he looked so strong, so confident and so involved in training that you are tempted to do it. Let’s see. We have a little bit of time. The most important thing for him and us is that he’s back and feels confident to step up on this level like he did yesterday and today. Still two days to go and we will take the decision.”

On Kai Havertz starting:

“If he did enough to justify? It’s a clear yes. Does this mean he needs to start and has to start and will start? No. We will also decide this late. It will depend also on how much he played, to what we need, with what characters we want to fill the positions. Did he do enough in the last weeks? Absolutely yes.”

