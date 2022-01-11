Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Tie vs Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Chelsea are on the verge of reaching next month's final as they head to north London with a two goal advantage following a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday.

Kai Havertz's goal and Ben Davies' own goal has put the Blues in the driving seat going into the reverse tie against Antonio Conte's men.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On potential January transfers:

“We adapt daily to the situation. The situation has not changed for us. No news, no updates. The areas are clear. We are looking into the market, having our ideas. There is no need to put any pressure and no need for pressure in public. We are relaxed. I’m happy with the players. We wish to have all the players here. The guys who are injured hopefully come back as soon as possible. Hopefully no new positive testings. When we have our squad, I am a happy coach. We have some long term injuries we are concerned about. To play for Chelsea, to find these players in January is not so easy.”

On left-back updates:

“It’s the same question and will be the same answer. There are no news. Once we have news we will update you.”

On Covid-19 impact:

“It has obviously a huge impact. Every single day and of course before match days especially. We have training today at four o’clock so you hope that everybody makes it into the building with a negative test. That is never 100 per cent sure. For example now if you want to release players after being positive with N’Golo and Thiago Silva, you have to follow official protocol which we do. Then you have to be very flexible as it can be both of them arrive late in the afternoon for training, hopefully it is like this. You can only be sure one or two hours before training. It is a daily routine, daily repetition of the same scenario. We are getting used to it, we don’t want to but this is what we do, adapt to the situation and find solutions. It is demanding but not impossible. Nothing has changed.”

On team news:

“Right now I would say the same guys we had in the cup game, no news. No new injuries, which is good news for us. We have to wait for last minute decisions on Thiago and N’Golo.”

On expectations against Tottenham Hotspur:

“I would actually say we have no foot in the final, none of the teams. Why think about if we have half a foot, one foot? Why to lose energy thinking about this? We play another tough match in a tough stadium against a very good team and a top, top, top coach. We need to be prepared. It is maybe better not to expect too much because nobody knows what is going to happen. We need to be fully aware and adapt to the situations on the pitch. Of course we want to be in control and we want to control the match and try to attack as much as possible. We had a very good match in the first leg but it’s over, it’s the past. We expect the best possible Tottenham side. We prepared in the best manner in the first match. We have to be spot on tomorrow, forget the first game and result to do it again.”

On Chelsea’s record against Spurs and dealing with complacency:

“Trusting ourselves is what we do. We trust ourselves and always prepare properly and are on the front foot and have huge respect for the competition, big respect for our opponents. We have respect for the game. If you respect the game, the talent and opportunities we have, it is our obligation to be prepared. I have trust in me, my staff and my team and players. This is what we do, what we are used to. Arrive well prepared or you have no chance to win consistently on this level. We proved it. We can allow ourselves to trust on this one, that we have the attitude right. Then we will have the game right. We had a good result because we had a good game and win. Now it starts from scratch. Anything can happen in football, we want it to happen in our side. If obstacles occur it is our duty to respond and show reactions. This is what we do. I guess and I am very sure that everybody knows we play a very important match in a derby against Tottenham, big stadium, big club and very competitive coach on the other side. We need our best level..”

On Kepa Arrizabalaga:

“Maybe you don’t believe me but I never experience Kepa nervous, never. Not one single day. I never experienced him jealous, not happy for his colleague and of course his conqueror in the competition for goal. I never experienced him jealous and nervous. The good thing, it was a very genuine trust everybody had in Kepa once he needed to play and once we let him play. I felt the same from him. He was very calm, very focused. This is what he does every single day. I had the feeling he felt he does not need to show now in his 90 minutes that he is capable. We trust him and he is capable. It is not easy his position because it is not a lot of changes in the goalkeeping position. We have him and are so happy to have him, that’s maybe the difference. There was no extra sentence, no extra speech, no special stuff. It was genuine trust. We are just happy that he can show it because he is absolutely ready to show it..”

On how transfer market will pan out:

“Wow. I don’t know if I have a good answer to this one. I don’t know actually. I have the feeling that Aston Villa for example is very busy and finding good opportunities to strengthen their squad. Other teams are happy with what they had. We are very happy, I am happy with what we have. We are struggling with long term injuries so looking to the market. January is always particular. Let’s see. Not a lot is going on at the moment. I think in the end there will be more transfers done but actually I don’t know how big it will be..”

On Billy Gilmour injury:

“First of all we check his injury of course, he is our player. He is here to have the best examination that we know about the situation and we can decide with him together and Norwich about the treatment and what is going on. We will take the decision. We have not talked so far if he stays or not.”

On Liverpool’s false positive Covid-19 tests:

“No interpretation. I believe him and people will look into it. It can happen. We had one false test in Wolverhampton, one false result of a test to send Jorginho straight home. I know what you mean at some point, yeah, it’s like games were postponed. When we arrived in Wolverhampton we had a big case and had actually seven positive, who were positive. We thought we had the possibility to postpone one match. Decisions were taken. You know my opinion about it but I will not comment on other club situations. We struggled, we still can struggle at any time like anybody can. I don’t know enough about the situation to comment on it.”

On whether Premier League can be transparent about game postponements:

“Would be nice for everybody. I doubt you can postpone a match because of Africa Cup of Nations, that would be a big surprise. All the details in the regulations, I have to admit, I am not aware of it. Transparency most of the time helps and in these positions it would help to make people understand why. We can be happy we have fans, they are allowed in the stadiums. I guess everyone is trying hard to have a squad ready and competitive for every match.”

On process for Kante & Silva return:

“Yeah (they are released from isolation). Cardiac tests. Covid tests. You have to follow some protocol to bring them back to training.”

“I don’t know. We have to wait, to see if they are ready in training and respond. If we do it it’s a gamble. I’m not sure if we do it and how much responsibility we can take there. We have to do it step by step and not in the moment am I sure if they come to training. If they come to training we have to see and decide there.”

On Christian Pulisic:

“It’s true, we moved him around a little bit. In the end they want to play. It’s a good thing if they can play more positions. You can always argue I would be more consistent or better if I have one clear position. Maybe then you have less minutes or face more concurrence as up front we have two or three players in every position. It is a good thing. It was also a bad sign because it means we have trouble on the left and right wing-back with injuries and he helped us out there. We are happy with the impact he has. He can play a lot of minutes, he needs to. He has the physical ability to help us. Everybody wants him to have numbers, to be effective. Everybody can improve on that. From there we go, that’s the situation.”

