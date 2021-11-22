Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The European champions are back on the European trail after an impressive 3-0 win at the weekend in the Premier League to keep their advantage at the top of the table.

Chelsea will want to continue the positive result on Tuesday when Max Allegri's side come to Stamford Bridge in Group H looking to seal top spot ahead of the knockout stages.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Here's every word the Chelsea boss said ahead of the Champions League meeting:

On team news:

“Not sure yet. We have one more training. Yesterday he (Romelu Lukaku) was in team training and seems okay. Let’s see about the reaction. He has right now an appointment with the doctors and physios to see about the reaction, see about the next training. Maybe. We have the chance to bring 20 players to the squad. Maybe we have the chance that he is in the squad for the last minutes. That would be the absolute maximum of what we can get out of the situation right now.”

“Jorgi is absolutely okay. We had to take Kai off due to hamstring problems, he felt a bit of tension. We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark. Timo feels good in training yesterday, he is back in the squad again. Mateo Kovacic is out. That’s it.”

On importance of winning Group H:

“Firstly and foremost we do what we do when we play football games,we try to win them. This will not change. Okay, late in the game if the scoresheet is a draw we will maybe not allow Edou Mendy to go in the opponent's box when we have a late corner because we will not risk our qualification to go all in if the situation is like this. Until this moment we will try everything to win the game and have a chance to win the group. For this we have to win the game.”

On Lukaku & Werner’s absence improving the side’s tactical flexibility:

“We have always had the options. It is on the players when they are needed and they have the chance to show their potential, they need to show it. That’s life at Chelsea. This is what they do in a very impressive way. We always have options. When we play with Romelu, we play with Romelu. When we play with Timo, we play with Timo. When they are not available we try to find solutions. That’s why we are here, it’s why we have a big squad. It is why we trust everybody, the guys know what it takes to play for Chelsea. This is it. We take care about the attention, it goes to the guys who are fit and available. For all the injured players and those missing, they get our full attention to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. That’s pretty much it. ”

On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure at Man Utd:

“I didn’t make too much of it. We have an away game on Saturday, home game on Tuesday so we don’t think about Man United today or tomorrow. We are pretty occupied preparing the Juventus game. I will not comment on this decision, on other club’s coaching decisions. This is simply not my job to do.”

On how easy it is to change manager mid-season and win the Champions League:

“I cannot say easy! That will devalue our effort. Listen, I am in the best place possible at this moment. I am a happy coach. I am a happy person. In the moment, it’s perfect. That’s what I try to transmit and maybe what everybody feels. I am in the right place and the right spot. Is the question if somebody else copies that? Maybe now everybody sacks the coach in January to win the Champions League! Don’t find things where there is nothing to find. Don’t interpret stuff where there is nothing to interpret. I am the absolutely wrong person to ask. It is none of my business. They do what they do, I have nothing to say about it!”

On Reece James:

“Right now he plays as a wing-back. He does this on a very high level. For me, I see no reason why we should now get carried away and think about things like ‘is he the best in the world, the best in England or the best in Europe’. This does not help us. I am happy when he tries to be the best Reece James today in training. If he plays he needs to be the best version of himself in the best position. He can play in a back three, as a wing-back and for England he played in a midfield position. He did for us when we played in Aston Villa last year. He is improving. He takes responsibility and it is needed. He is far from finished in his development. He is super young, has all the potential to be a big and important player for Chelsea. He is on his way. Not more and obviously not less. I feel him dedicated and hungry for more. This is what we want. ”

On the importance to put on a show for Roman Abramovich:

“No, that is not important. Our show is the basics. We give our very best if the owner is here or if he is not here. Because if he is not here I know he will watch us, watch us close and follow close. We put a show on a daily basis. By show, I mean hard work to make him happy. To entertain him and all our supporters in the stadium tomorrow. It is a big game, a tough game. We need everyone in the stadium full on. We need ourselves to be on a top level. This is what we do. If he is there, we are super happy but will not change our approach.”

On meetings with Abramovich and if he is a ‘special’ owner:



“First of all I have to say I do not know if he is in London at the moment and will be tomorrow so that answers the question if I have met him, no. Is he a special owner? I think first and most important, he is a huge football fan. He is in love with the game, with the details. He wants to know everything about what’s going on here in Cobham and we keep him informed and keep him posted because he has a genuine interest and love for the game. This is the most important and makes things very special. I have a feeling it’s about this. He wants for this, to be entertained, to be competitive and he wants to have the right attitude on the pitch. This is what he created here, it’s amazing. We are blessed to enjoy our time here in this club and to keep on progressing.”

