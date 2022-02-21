Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with LOSC Lille on Tuesday night.

Chelsea host the French champions at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their last-16 tie, before they head out to France next month for the reverse tie.

It was second place for the Blues, who are the current holders, after they finished behind Juventus. While Lille finished as group winners, setting up a tie with the newly-crowned World Champions.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Tuchel will be hoping for a step up in performance from their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, however isn't expecting a five-star display from his side.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On Romelu Lukaku’s performance against Crystal Palace and improving:

“What can I do? I don’t know. Now we have to deal with it. There is data out there and the data speaks a certain language. He was not involved in our game. It’s sometimes like this. With strikers, if they struggle with self confidence and to find the space and get involved against a good defensive side, it can be like this. It is not what we want, not what Romelu wants. It is not the time to laugh about him, to make jokes about him. He is in the spotlight and we will protect him because he is our player.”

On team news:

“Azpi looks much better than Callum. Callum did not train, Azpi trained and had no reaction. If it stays like this he is available tomorrow. Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start. Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet. Reece is still out, Chilly out.”

On impact of Carabao Cup final on selection:

“We don’t manage so much in the moment. For us in the moment it is to keep on going and find our rhythm where we struggle a little bit, is no secret. Is a bit strange to be honest to have two Premier League matches in two weeks. It’s very strange because it is always nicer and more familiar to sink into a competition. There are so many different levels of games now, we play a match and look at the table and some teams have three matches more than others. It is strange to understand the situation in the Premier League. On the other hand, is nice because it shows we are still in a lot of competitions which is our target. It shows we are competitive and we take it match by match more than ever before. We tried always like this but now is the moment to be super focused on every little match and dont worry about the big picture because it will make us look at different environments. It is a huge difference with all these knockout matches. A semi-final in Abu Dhabi, final in the Carabao Cup then another match in the FA Cup which will come up. It’s a big difference because Premier League is a marathon, about consistency. It changes a lot the environment. We have to adapt because it’s our schedule. In terms of team management we don’t think in the moment. We try to bring the very best group tomorrow that suits the best to what we want to implement on the pitch.”

On Chelsea playing a different style because of injuries and impact on Romelu Lukaku:

“Every style changes with long term injuries of key players. We played the majority of games with wing-backs and two of the key wing-backs are Reece and Chilly who got injured at a peak level. They had a huge impact on our game offensively and defensively. In regards to Romelu, that’s with speed, penetration and in regards to their deliveries. Of course this changes. We are not the only team with players to make a huge impact. The formation we play, wing-backs are crucial and are a crucial position to influence the game. But still, we can also play and win games without any player. This is our job, what we want to do, what we try when we have injuries and Corona cases. It’s on us, on me to adapt and find solutions. Romelu will always be part of the solution.”

On Champions League away goal rule and if it benefits Chelsea:

“I had the impression that it gives chance to be more offensive because you can think about scoring and not so much about conceding. When we were asked at the UEFA meeting and coaches, I was like the majority and all coaches pretty much voted for this change of rule to make it clearer and more understandable. I liked it (away goal rule), I understand it because it gave an edge in terms of the mathematics in away games but at the same time I never fully understood why a 3-1 should be a better result than a 2-0 or worse for one team. You can see it from both sides, maybe it is harder to score 3 or to have a clean sheet to go into the second game. I like it because now it is clear, I think maybe we end up with more extra time and penalties because now it will go to extra time and not win by away goals. We are aware of it. For us it changes nothing in the approach for the game tomorrow. We will try to keep a clean sheet, try to attack as good as possible. If at all it changes a little bit in at all the approach to the second leg, we don’t have to think as much ‘Do we have to score a goal? What do we have to do?’ It’s easier to adapt, let’s get the two games and get them played, do the mathematics and if its level we go to extra time.”

On Lille:

“Yes they do (struggle this season) but have a fantastic reason. I think they had a great coach and fantastic players, they were very competitive when I was in Paris. You could feel this was a strong group, strong squad, very emotional club and difficult to play at in their stadium. The quality of the coach was exceptional and you could feel they have a chance to fight constantly for a place in the Champions League. Last season they became Champions, which was huge in France. From there they lost players and the coach so there’s a huge change. If the change is so big, there’s a possibility it takes some time for things to settle in. Now they lost another key player in Ikone. They are taking formation. Still, we all know how physical the French football is, the offensive players are very fast and brave in one on one challenges. Always a threat on counter-attacks, very disciplined on the ball. They have the chance to play this game as underdogs, in a mentality with nothing to lose. They will take it from there. It is like always, we respect the game and the opponent. We will prepare our team like we always do and then hopefully find ourselves the best performance which we do normally in knockout and cup matches, play a competitive match tomorrow.”

On strikers struggling under Thomas Tuchel’s system:

“Maybe! There’s even a history of strikers struggling at Chelsea so it is not the easiest place in the world for strikers. I don’t know why it is like this but maybe it is. Chelsea is a team considered as a strong defensive, physical team. We demand a lot from our strikers in terms of defending. We want to be a physical, hard working group that is not shy to make it a physical game and not only a skillful game, that maybe plays a part. We have many games throughout our year together where we created many chances, many deliveries and struggled a bit in the conversion. Now in the moment we struggled to create too many big chances for our strikers, this is a normal period in a long season. We are on the subject, well aware and like always it is not just one reason for the problem. It is a very complex sport, we try to keep playing with faith in what we do and in belief. It’s a team effort. From there we go.”

On Thiago Silva:

"The circumstances are different because it's a new club. It's a special atmosphere at Chelsea, as it was at PSG. Thiago was very couragous to move to Chelsea, to take the decision to play in the Premier League, given his age and the status he had at PSG. He had to change his life around completely and he has been outstanding since he has been here. It's a huge pleasure to coach him, he is an example player. He is very humble, very professional and plays exceptionally."

"We have found a formation where we often play with three at the back. He gives us a lot, being very reliable and strong in the middle. I have the impression that he likes it a lot."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube