Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Tie vs Chesterfield

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup third round tie with Chesterfield on Saturday evening.

Chelsea begin their 2021/22 FA Cup campaign at home to the National League leaders hoping to progress into Sunday's fourth round draw.

The Blues will want to go one step better this season following final defeat to Leicester City at Wembley last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On team news:

“Not so many news which is maybe good news. The long term injuries will not come back. We just had a cramp with Azpilicueta, no injury. Kai’s finger is okay to play football. Our doctors and physios will take care of it. Andreas was in training so hopefully there is no reaction. There is another training later. I will speak to the doctors and hopefully the situation stays like this, to give us some options.”

“Kante and Silva are okay. They are out. In terms of symptoms there are okay. Let’s see.”

On plans changing in January transfer window:

“We are discussing and we are in talks of course with the staff, the board and the scouting. We are checking the possibilities of what we will always do. Given the fact that we have some long term injuries, we are looking into the market and possibilities not under the very highest pressure. Things have to make sense for us personality wise, position wise and also from quality. We have all options and check our options.”

On Tottenham Hotspur win:

“I like both the last games, against Liverpool and Tottenham. It was not easy for some of the players because they came from not a lot of minutes or they came from injury or Covid. They stepped up, was an important match, a semi-final, a derby in London against a strong opponent and strong coach who came from a good run of results. The way we played was so focused, a lot of determination. It gives us a lot of trust, the proof that we can trust our players and trust ourselves. The group can trust. They have the ambition, mentality to give everything and try their best in every game. From time to time it is sometimes harder, sometimes feels more easier. It was a strong performance overall, very focused. In all parts of the game very determined. It was a nice team effort. We are happy because it is a deserved win and from there we go. The last two games showed good spirit, good quality. It’s important not to lose faith or trust because we still struggle from Covid and injuries. That’s why we need these experiences to not lose our face and still believe in what we do. Was very nice to see. Tomorrow is the next moment to prove it again.”

On rotation against Chesterfield:

“We have to find the balance in between because we want to be reliable and be also fair to the guys who play after injuries, after Covid - that they have a mix with guys that are used to have some more minutes in the last games. We need to find a good balance. We have five changes which gives us a lot of options which is good. Of course we want to use the match to get some minutes into the guys who desperately need it and want it like Timo for example. It is still a training, one or two Covid tests to do. Hopefully the situation stays like it is now. We will find a strong lineup to show respect to the team and club of Chesterfield. It is FA Cup. If you want to go to the next round you have to win this match, nothing else.”

On Ross Barkley:

“We haven’t discussed it yet (loan deal). It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense. Let’s see. There’s always a chance it is not like it is the FA Cup and here’s your chance. There’s always a chance to make it onto the pitch, especially with a lot of Covid and injury cases. The situation has not changed, not for Ross, not for anybody else. We will take the decision later. He has to do a good training and show he is ready. We will do a decision tomorrow morning.”

On Emerson Palmieri:

“I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season. We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season. He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Eme is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

On last month at Chelsea:

“Of course not (dealt with anything like it) in my career. We come from lockdowns, bubbles and training, playing in empty stadiums. Now we try to manage to continue to train and create bubbles outside. Everything is open, life continues pretty normal. Stadiums are full, a bit more demanding. We have to be very flexible and we have to adapt in very short notice to different scenarios which is very demanding and we wished it was different. Still we are privileged to do our job and continue playing football which we love. Some moments we are concerned about the health and the constitution of the players. In some moments it is a bit better. It is a bit up and down.”

On Chelsea playing Chesterfield:

“You can lose any game in football, that’s why the game is so popular. You will never hear me say we can’t lose. This will be hugely arrogant. This is not the attitude how we want to approach the game tomorrow. Of course we are favourites. It’s the opposite to Germany, where you would switch the home advantage to the lower team, we have the advantage of having no travel. We play in front of our spectators in our stadium. We are huge favourites. We want to win, we demand it. We respect the game and any opponent. You can demand it from yourself if you think it through, any consequence you have to deliver performance. We need to be ready and need to have a strong squad, a squad that is ready to enjoy these minutes. If you want to reach the next round you need to win. This is as boring as it is but it is like this.”

On losing final last season:

“I think except for Leicester a lot of teams have unfinished business because only Leicester finished the business to be honest. If we want to go to Wembley we need to win tomorrow. We should not get carried away. Tomorrow is the business. We have enough to work on, to improve, to show and prove ourselves tomorrow on the pitch. This is what it is all about. Do not judge the opponent, do not judge the importance of the game. Just go and do our thing, this is what we demand. I demand from myself and will demand from the players.”

On Antonio Rudiger’s contract negotiations:

“I don’t know if taking him for a lot of coffee will help, maybe it pushes him out! I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever. He is a top professional, this is what he proves. He is important, nothing has changed. We are in talks. It is in good hands because I trust the club 100 per cent and I trust the player so it’s a no problem situation for me. Obviously also for Toni he can still deliver, he did a fantastic match now in a back four. He’s super reliable. Nothing has changed. The points of view have not changed. Once something chances, you will be the first to know.”

On Chelsea changing system:

“It has to make sense. I always told you, why should we change? It’s successful and suits our players. For a back three you need three central defenders. For a back five you need three and two wingbacks. We simply did not have the players available to play a back five. We took the responsibility and the risk to shift into a back four while we were attacking. This is possible. The differences are not that big. If it suits the players and the positions, which it did for this game, we should be always open for it. The most important is how we play in the system and how lively we play, how courageous we play within the structure. Structure is important for us. We protect ourselves in the structure. Structure can help us to be stronger as a team but the most important will always be like how the players live up to it. They did very good, were very focused and very lively within the structure, disciplined at the same time. It suited us good for this game, we did good. It can stay an option but no matter what we play, how we play is more important.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube