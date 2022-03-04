Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Burnley

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea head to Turf Moor this weekend on the back of a 3-2 win in the FA Cup fifth round over Luton Town.

There is a lot going on at Chelsea right now with the Club up for sale after Roman Abramovich revealed it was in the Club's best interests if he were to sell up.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

But for Tuchel and his squad, it needs to be business as usual, and that continues this weekend against Sean Dyche's side.

It won't be an easy trip to Lancashire for the Blues, who find themselves ten points behind Liverpool in second place.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On how the players are following Chelsea sale news:

“We had a briefing from Petr after the match. He gave everyone in the building a quick brief, explained the situation. Not too much what we did not already know. We have to live in this situation. It does not make sense to worry too much because we don’t have a lot of influence, not to say no influence at all. That was the bottom line. We are allowed to focus on football and do the best to focus on football. It was not only the team, it was the complete staff. This is what we try to do anyway, to create an atmosphere where you feel safe once you enter the building, where you feel calm because we do this on a daily basis. This can help now to deal with the situation. There is uncertainty of course, with all humans - 100 people in the building, everybody will feel different about it. Some will feel scared, some excited, some will feel sad. I think everything is allowed for every individual but we can and should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most and this is football and to perform the best way possible. What makes me very positive is that we did twice in these circumstances against Liverpool and against Luton Town. Very focused, very good performances. The organisation was like always, spot on. This makes me very positive that we are able to compete tomorrow. This is also what we demand from ourselves.”

On Chelsea chain of communication and Marina Granovskaia future:

“I will not comment on any speculation. My communication with Petr and Marina was excellent from day one. Marina is ill at the moment, otherwise she would have been here and briefed everybody. I hope we can. There is no doubt this (chain of command) will continue for the next days, weeks, months. I don’t know what time. I hope it stays on the same level, hopefully with the same person. If not, okay, we need to adapt. It seems we have to adapt on a daily basis to new situations.”

On Thomas Tuchel’s future:

“No. The opposite of problems staying here. I said many times I love working in Premier League. I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be. Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues. There is not an uncertainty, but isn’t it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it. Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well.”

On summer transfer window plans:

“Yeah (it’s on hold). To be very honest there are no talks about summer, not with Marina or Petr. It’s simply too early. There are always ideas and reflections on the subject but the main focus was on the last weeks, even without the noise. On the different competitions to be as successful as we can only be and to bring out the best in our team where we had some work to do, still have work to do to constantly improve. We are in a good place at the moment. I feel the team again growing, getting better and better. No worries in this particular case until summer, it’s still a long way to go.”

On team news:

“No fresh injuries. I still have to talk to the fitness coaches and doctors after press conference. Azpi was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him. Hakim was in training, seemed good so hopefully he can come back. Reece James did training yesterday so no problems so far, no reactions after his two matches. It’s good. The guys who were not with us in Luton Town because minor injuries like Trevoh, Thiago, were back in training yesterday and seem good to go.”

On Ruben Loftus-Cheek:

“It would not be the first time where a situation like this is the foundation for somebody finding a new position in the squad. He did very well in the middle of the back three after a shy start, he grew into the match and found his top performance on this day which helped us a lot. Still I think when he did it in the last 20, 25 minutes in the single 6 position, this is his best position to have the most influence because he can impose his dribbling, driving with the ball and physicality higher up the pitch. He did very well. We were open before the match, we told everybody we had players in some positions they do not prefer like Callum as a wing-back and like Ruben. We need them and we need them right now. It’s the moment to step up and not be too angry or disappointed about the last week. This was the moment to show true team spirit and give the very best in an unfamiliar position and they did. I was very happy with the way we won and how we played the game. I did not over expect performance wise with a fancy game. What we did was very good from the mental aspect, it showed true character. That’s why I am very happy about it.”’

On news of sale affecting players:

“It can affect. We should not say it has no affect. I think we should be careful of already giving an outlook on a general effect. We have 80 people in the building, 80 different life situations, 80 different characters. They will handle the situation differently. We have the chance in Cobham to give everybody the freedom to react to the situation how he wants, how it is good for him to speak about it, not speak about it, to be open or just go on. In the end it still influences everybody in a positive way to focus on sport. We proved it already twice in the last two games so right now there is not too many reasons why we should not be able to do it a third time, fourth time and fifth time. Let’s see how the situation evolves and continues. Right now I am positive we can be competitive tomorrow.”

On out-of-contract players:

“Of course that’s a situation. Maybe the bottom line is we cannot help it. It is what it is. You never know, maybe it has a positive effect on the negotiation. Maybe it has a negative effect. We cannot predict. I would like not to predict or start predicting all scenarios because we just lose focus on it. Like I said, everybody has a different situation and feels different. I hope for the best outcome. Still, I think we have something to offer. Still, I think Chelsea is a strong club and will stay a strong club. Our owner decided to sell the club. He sells a strong, solid and very well organised club on the highest level.”

On next owner never being as successful as Roman Abramovich:

“We will see. Let’s see in the next 20 years and then we see. Whoever buys it is lucky to have it.”

On what Chelsea have achieved under Roman Abramovich:

“Exceptional. It speaks for itself. He was and is a very passionate owner who cares actually about the team, the club, about the performance. Personally, it is very rare and makes it very special.”’

On what Petr Cech said:

“No insurances because how could he? How could anybody? He cannot predict the future, nobody can. Maybe it was more like the bottom line that we can allow ourselves to keep on going and do what we did over the last days, focus on sports. We are employees and are right now still very privileged. That was more or less the message.”

On Premier League ambitions:

“Yeah (first Premier League game in two weeks). Actually, it took me some minutes to find the answers to the last two or three Premier League matches. It’s a very weird situation. We played two or three matches in the last six or seven weeks in the Premier League. Normally you have a feeling for the competition and have a feeling for where are we. We are on a good run, a good run of results but you don’t see it on the table because we never got the points on the table because it was Club World Cup, Carabao Cup then FA Cup. A bit strange but still we are in a good place in the table and we have to fight hard to stay where we are and to give our very best. Tough game coming at Burnley. We think we know very well what is coming. There will be no presents for us there. We want to dig in and accept the fight.”

On Burnley:

“Very different, fair enough. Every team has it’s style. They have huge success throughout the years, very consistent in what they are doing and how they approach the games. It is very physical and very direct. It’s very direct upfront. A lot of crosses, very dangerous in set pieces. That’s why we think we know what is coming. Still, we hold ourselves back and don’t allow too much to predict. Who knows exactly what is coming? In the end it is to enable the players to find answers on the pitch and not today in the meeting. To prepare, yes. In the end, they need to find the solutions and be well prepared in a very wide range of opportunities. I think we played a very good match, we had a look into it (at home to Burnley). How we did it, how we created chances. We created a lot but struggled to score the second and third goal to decide the match. We were punished in the end with a very typical Burnley goal which we could not defend. That’s more or less the story. Performance wise, very happy. Results wise, we are looking for a better outcome tomorrow.”

On pride of winning everything for Roman Abramovich:

“Very happy we could give him this and win it for him. At least we closed this cycle for him and for his effort and his passion and commitment to the club. It was good timing on this matter.”

On team selection:

“I don’t know yet but I won’t have this speech exactly (players against Burnley trying hard for their teammates after performance vs Luton). What we do is like, when you feel us on the bench, you feel the guys who played a lot before you could so easily come into the feeling that the game against Liverpool was more important than against Luton. It is so easy to go down this road in your mindset. Then you feel players at home text you ‘Have a good match’. You feel they are in touch and watching and before the match are committed. You feel the guys on the bench not saying ‘Let’s see if they can do it because I play usually’. They are involved and fighting and helping, coaching. This is what it takes. They will feel very genuinely that they owe eachother because it is a team sport. They are also doing it for themselves so there is also to hold the balance between doing it for the team but also ‘What is in there for me?’ We should not shy from it, there is something for themselves too. When they deliver like this, they fight for their place and for their right to play the next match in Burnley because we could rely on them. This is what they do, this is what they deserve. We want everybody to fight together. Even if they struggle in the moment to have the minutes they wish for. We are in a good place. We have the spirit back, the quality back. We have the attitude right in the last matches and we have players back from injury. This is good. This is how it needs to be to reach our level of what we demand of ourselves.”

