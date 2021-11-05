Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Burnley

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea host the Clarets in west London at Stamford Bridge and will do so sitting at the top of the Premier League, leading the pack on 25 points after ten games played.

A 3-0 win against Newcastle United last weekend was followed up with a narrow 1-0 victory over Malmo on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Here's every word the Chelsea boss said ahead of the match in his pre-match press conference:



On team news:

“Yes but no news for the match tomorrow for Romelu or Timo. Both are out. Christian Pulisic is out with the group as he was for Malmo. Unfortunately Marcos Alonso and Mateo are out. Alonso injured himself in the last minute of the Malmo match. He tried to come out for training but the stress was too high, too painful on his ankle. Nothing big but too painful in the moment. He will not be in the squad tomorrow.“

On Romelu Lukaku return:

“If I give you any date now I need to confirm or give other dates. We have the national break now then we will be more clear. We will use the time and see what is going on during the second week of the national break. If you ask me the question and I can be more precise than now. We will use the break, have every day treatment for him, Timo and Mateo to bring them on the pitch as soon as possible.”

On Mason Mount’s England call-up despite Chelsea absence:

“It’s a bit of a tricky one. He was ill. The reason was the tooth. This exists. This is the reason for the illness and feeling of illness. It is a bit of an infection. He was back in training today and yesterday. He lost a bit of weight, he could not eat properly so he takes medication. Let’s see. He is in the squad for tomorrow. He can play some minutes but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like some proper treatment needs to be done.”

On Arsene Wenger proposal to limit international breaks:

“I think that is a brilliant idea. It’s brilliant if it is like this. There’s too many windows, too many competitions, too many games for the top players. That increases only quantity but not quality. We are always fighting for quality. The supporters, everybody wants top players on the pitch and it’s too much. Simple as that.”

On if he would manager Tottenham in the future:

“I have enough to do here! I am happy where I am.”

On Antonio Conte’s appointment at Tottenham:

“Of course it is good news for the Premier League. He is one of the best managers in the world if you look at his records and his titles. It will make it super tough to play against Tottenham, I am absolutely sure. I am in a happy place and not concerned about what other people do, what other clubs do. I enjoy very much where I am.”

On squad management and fatigue:

“A little bit (of fatigue). At the same time we are happy to play every three days. We are able to give one day off for mental recovery. We had two training sessions together. We meet again later for dinner and sleepover in a hotel to use the time properly and take care about our time when we rest, to be ready to play sharp again tomorrow. I know that we demand a lot in the moment. It is important we demand a lot of ourselves. We expect a very tough opponent tomorrow who is a bit short of points but not performance. Burnley plays a very strong, intense game. They have a very courageous approach like how they played at Manchester City, high intensive pressing. We have to be on our best level to find the solution and match the intensity they bring to the games. We demand a lot from our players and ourselves but it is necessary that we bring all this to the pitch because there’s a strong opponent waiting. It could be human or reasonable to say ‘okay, we have already six from seven matches, okay somehow we will manage it again because it is a home game, we are a strong squad’. It is not like this. We need to be on a high level, 95 per cent is not enough. We need to push everybody no matter if we are tired or not. That’s the schedule and in the end we managed everybody. Some of the guys, especially upfront. We suffered some injuries with Mason and Christian out, Timo and Romelu too. We are a bit in trouble in terms of maybe being overused and tired. At the same time everybody wants to be on the pitch and this is the moment to be on the pitch.”

On Hudson-Odoi choosing not to play for England U-21:

“I did not get involved in the discussion. I know it is a discussion between the federation and Callum. It ended up if I am correct with Petr Cech in the discussion with the federation and I was happy about that. I had no interest to get involved and to know the exact reasons. It has also, if Callum is here, we have full control of what he is doing. We have full control of his load and his focus and the approach to his game. It is a good thing. He is on the right way. You can see it in his matches, how reactive he is. I feel him very focused. He waited a long time for these chances and now they arrive. The best reaction for him is to keep on going and show the consistency we need from him.”

On Mason Mount’s England call-up:

“I expect him (to join up with the England squad) if everything is okay. The tendency that I know right now is that we need a proper treatment of the wisdom teeth. Can be that he is out, or training with England a bit later. We will always push and encourage him, there is no doubt. We are always proud when he’s selected. He is always proud when he’s selected. There are no tactics behind the bags, behind closed doors that we try to manage and keep Mason here. It is the opposite. We have full responsibility about his health. There is something going on that we need to take care about. This is what we did also with Andreas Christensen when he was suddenly out for the Southampton game in the cup because the treatment needed to be done. This is the first priority and then we will do everything to make it happen that maybe Mason can join the England squad.”

On Trevoh Chalobah:

“He can achieve what he wants. It’s his childhood dream to play for Chelsea’s professional team and he is on his best way to have the best impact. We are very happy he is on his way and signed the contract. He is a Chelsea boy, living his dream. I am absolutely impressed by his maturity. He is so focused, does not get carried away. You can see the career he has had is a good career for him. He took good choices. He had many different challenges to face and when he came into pre-season everybody had the feeling he is ready to be a part of this group. He proved it, all the credit goes to him. He can achieve what he wants if he stays humble and hungry at the same time - fully focused like the nice guy he is. He can achieve his dreams at Chelsea and makes everyone happy.”

On Conor Gallagher:

“It’s not hard to follow (his progress) because he is standing out every single match day. It’s a pretty easy one to follow. All the credit to him. We had long talks in pre-season and could imagine he stays and fights for his place here. We decided all together that, when the possibility came up and the talks came up with Patrick Vieira to go to Crystal Palace and once he understood the role he could have at the club and in the Premier League he wanted to take the challenge. Everybody agreed on it. We agreed to letting him go, we thought this can be the right thing to do. You need a bit of luck but also the quality.

Listen, Conor’s heart is so, so big. He loves football and you can wake him up at four o’clock at night. He will start running, sprinting and collecting balls, winning duels. This is what he does and you can see he feels good, he has trust from the club and manager. Right now, it is the beginning of November. He is a full member of the Crystal Palace squad and it’s good where he is. There is no need to change this. We are fully aware of it and are happy he feels so good and is a huge part of this club.”

On first win against Burnley and progress since:

“We came quite a long way. We looked at the pictures again to understand what we did good. It is like this. So far we haven’t played at Burnley so hopefully we arrive and we are looking forward. Everyone is talking about the very difficult atmosphere you face at Burnley. It was very quick, second match against Burnley with only some days preparation. We know each other much better but on the other hand you know what you get when you face Burnley. They have a clear identity, they have a manager who is in charge for many years. You can see the mentality from the coach on the pitch, on his team. We try to have the same output that we can win. Will be a tough one. Was a nice journey so far, hopefully we have some months together still to go!”

On Chelsea’s team spirit:

“It is a very united group and a pleasure to manager, it’s exactly how we want it. I don’t like comparisons because I liked all my teams. I think you can only be successful if you like your teams and become a part of it. I am not so sure what you saw on social media! It worries me a little bit what our guys put out there but it’s nice to be here everyday. It’s a big part to laugh together and enjoy our time. We know exactly in the end when the game arrives, you need the mix to enjoy the moment and feel free, to feel the freedom and be creative and courageous in the game. At the same time you need to be aware that you know what’s coming, how hard it can be in the Premier League again. You want the full focus. You always want a good mix of it. When you see us playing basketball, it is the moment, two days after the game and before the game. You don’t want to give too much load but you want to have the boys out there and enjoy what they’re doing. It is a good group with a group spirit and it’s nice to be here every single day. This is 100 per cent sure.”

On Callum Hudson-Odoi not joining up with England & criticism for his decision:

“I can understand if people don’t understand or don’t like it. I don’t give too much on judgements on outside. I do not read them, I hear them when you mention them. I think Callum is aware that if he takes a decision like this, not everybody will be happy. You should ask Callum about it and he will have good reasons why he is not joining or why he thinks in this moment for him personally he thinks it is better for him to stay here in training and fight for his place. So, I think it is easy to judge from outside. You should hear both sides if you want to judge this case fairly. I am not involved, I am happy. I am not here to convince players to join where they don’t feel they genuinely want to join. We do the best out of this situation. If there are consequences, I’m sure Callum takes these because he is a young adult.”

