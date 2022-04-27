Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Thursday night.

Chelsea head to Old Trafford hoping to go one step closer to securing Champions League qualification for next season as they eye a third placed league finish behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

But their fortunes in the north west away to the Red Devils haven't gone to plan in a long time. They are without a win in nine years, with their last victory coming in 2013 thanks to an 87th minute from Juan Mata, now of Manchester United, to snatch a 1-0 and all three points.

IMAGO / Colorsport

They come into the game following a 1-0 win, courtesy of another late winner, this time from Christian Pulisic in stoppage time against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Now they are back on the road looking to clinch back-to-back wins in the league.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On team news:

“Kova will still be out, Ben Chilwell will be out and Callum will still be out. Toni was in training yesterday, the same for Reece James. We have another training coming. Hopefully they can do the full training and give us the green light. We hope they can be in the squad and play tomorrow. The same for Andreas, we need another examination. He felt sick. Will come back to training ground today. Ross Barkley is sick as well and will not be in squad.”

On Manchester United:

“Over the last months there was also a lot of talk about Chelsea (as well as Manchester United)! We were not so heavily involved in the talks about Man United. I am personally very happy to play against them at Old Trafford. For me it is still one of the biggest stages, one of the biggest clubs, one of the biggest stadiums and occasions to play. I arrive with a strong team, this is the best way to arrive as a coach. I am very happy to have this match. No matter in what position and which form they are in. This is how I see it. It’s why we prepare in the best way possible. We don’t reflect much on their situation and what’s going on. We focus on their last matches. We should not get confused by their last performance, last results. We need to take care about it on the pitch.”

On Ralf Rangnick:

“The story is told, he was my coach when I was a first division player. He told us a lot that I never heard about - we don’t need to follow the striker until he goes to the toilet. That was the common sense at the time, to follow around for 90 minutes. He told us we can defend a back four and in spaces. He opened our eyes and brought big success to a little club we played. We went through to the first division. On this run I got injured. At Stuttgart he opened the door for me to the academy and a chance to make an internship with the under 17’s. From there I tried to be the best possible. He had his fantastic record in Germany to bring clubs to the very highest level and build clubs from scratch. This is the story if I want to tell it as short as possible! It’s nice to see him always, tough to play his teams. We will maybe have a quick five minute chat but contact is not on a daily or weekly basis.”

On Antonio Rudiger departure:

“I don’t think anybody likes it. He is a huge factor in our one and a half seasons together. He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader. He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him. He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility. I don’t think anybody likes this decision. We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

On facing Manchester United:

“We and Manchester United would love to be in a title decider but unfortunately there are two other teams in red and blue who have a word to say and over the last years made their point strongly. We have to accept it and try to close the gap, Manchester United as well in the last years campaign being second. Man U is one of the biggest clubs, very famous and successful. I can only repeat I am very grateful and excited to play there and arrive with a strong team. We arrive to win and play for the victory. This is a great feeling. I am not concerned about Man Utd. It is not my job and they will always recover. It is a huge club and the squad is full of individual talent. I am not involved, we have enough to do here.”

On Chelsea not winning at Old Trafford since 2013:

“So it’s time.”

On Chelsea record vs Manchester United and good time to play them:

“Always a good time for the win. No matter if you won the last match or last two against the same opponent. A win is always the next match! It just shows it is not easy. These kind of streaks exist in football. Against some opponents it is harder to get victories. Manchester United is this kind of opponent for us. With all the respect we have for the history, occasion and quality of Man U, we try to win and arrive to win. We prepare to win this match and see what questions are asked, what the game demands and how the momentum shifts or not. This is pretty much it. It is not so much now or never because they are struggling with results recently. We prepare all the time to have the feeling now or never. We try to prepare in the best way possible and win the match tomorrow. Chelsea and Man U as a football fan and big Premier League fan, it is a big match and I would always watch it. To be a part of it would be nice!”

On Reece James:

“Would love to have two Reece James’ to have the problem (of best position) solved! It is 55% towards wing-back, 45% towards back three. It depends how the opponent plays against us, do we expect a lot of possession, how is their structure for offensive transition. For this can sometimes be helpful for Reece to play in back three and be the first guy to recover in transition and not be involved in attack to have his speed and physicality and protection of counter-attacks. These are the thoughts. I am leaning more into that his very best position is wing-back where he is maybe more decisive, useful. It is more demanding. His next step is to be a regular, 50-55 matches player. From there we have to decide. Both positions are filled with top quality with him.”

On coaching players to be better:

“Yes. It is my job. In the end it is. No matter how the situation will be solved and when it will be solved (with Antonio Rudiger and in transfer window). No matter how active we can be in the transfer market, can we react in which frame? At the end we will dig in and try to squeeze out everything from our squad. Hopefully. I know myself, I will fall in love with the squad I have then and push myself to the limit. It was a pleasure every day with Toni and I am a bit concerned we talked too much in the past about it. There are still things, we have not reached our goals this season. There are big things to achieve and he is a big part of this club. We still demand 100% from him. Next season life will go in whether we like it or not. From pre-season next season we will give our very best and I will be fully involved with all my heart and knowledge.

On Ruben Loftus-Cheek:

“The same situation for him, he is influential and involved in goals lately - very good. He needs to push himself to the limit. He needs to be physical. Had a bit of a shy game against Arsenal, like everyone. A calm first-half against Crystal Palace and stepped up in the second-half physically and with ball recoveries and dribbles. Suddenly the crowd was there too. This is what we demand from him. He is a calm person. He needs to discover this monster in him and unleash this on a regular basis because it is absolutely necessary. It is not enough to be just on the pitch. Maybe if you regard his last years, it may seem good because he is a regular but this is not enough. We cannot let him think it is enough, he needs to constantly push himself. We try every day and are quite successful given his development. He needs to understand how much potential he has and unleash this physical capacity on the daily. In training he cannot let loose. He needs to be under pressure and play every game like a cup final.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube