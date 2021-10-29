Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Newcastle United

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea will be looking to maintain their spot at the top of the league as they lead the way from Liverpool and Manchester City after nine games.

Newcastle are under the management of Graeme Jones who is in interim charge of the Magpies following the departure of Steve Bruce.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are the first side to visit St. James' Park since Bruce's sacking and will be hoping to inflict another defeat on the Toon.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On team news

“We have some better news than ahead of the Southampton game. Which means of course Timo and Romelu are still out because of their injuries. Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early. Everyone else is available. Azpi, Ruben and NG are back on the pitch and with the team tomorrow, ready to play.”

On Lukaku return:

“I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure. Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for. Christian Pulisic, we are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

On Newcastle:

“Let’s see. I cannot predict it. Things have changed for them, maybe in the dressing room and in the club and belief in the city and in the belief of the supporters with what’s coming. Maybe that affects the atmosphere in the stadium for them and for us. Listen, we experience right now the huge value to play against us. We come off these matches where we played as so-called favourites and if you look again at the table, it is the same constellation. I liked a lot how we approached these matches with the kind of intensity and effort we put into these matches. It was a nice approach and the effort we absolutely want from our team. To prove the point during the 90 minutes, we know very well that you can turn things around and close gaps in 90 minutes. That’s football, that is the game. Newcastle will try their best performance, the spectators will try to help. We are responsible for us, for our limits, to set new standards and meet our standards in what we demand. We expect a tough game and this cannot be a surprise because we play in the Premier League and coming to a very emotional and big club. That’s what we are looking for, we need to be on our best level tomorrow to catch the three points. We are up for the three points.”

On 14 different goalscorers:

“I know the numbers only when you tell me these numbers, otherwise I am not so much into these numbers. Now we have to compensate the loss from Romelu and Timo. We did score before with different goal scorers. It is now even more necessary that we arrive in dangerous positions, in the box with a lot of players. It is important that we bring bodies to the opponent box, that we are brave and free enough to end our attacks with enough people in the box and increase our chance to score. This is what we want and maybe the reason for it. In the end we hope it will not be Jorgi at the end of the season as our top scorer! Not again! We like him a lot, no offence to him but we hope our main guys and our strikers are the guys who score regularly and we can provide and create chances for them. This is what we want. It is good we are dangerous from several positions, dangerous from set pieces. That’s what we want.”

Whether it is a good or bad time to play Newcastle:

“You will find lots of reasons for both answers and both arguments so maybe it is best not to reflect. It is the way it is. They have a new energy in the city and a new energy in the club by the announcement of the takeover. They decided now to change the manager. This is what we have to deal with and overcome. It is more difficult to analyse them as there is only one match with the current manager to look at and we are not 100 per cent sure what to expect and all this ends up in the same conclusion. Focus on us, focus on our limits, focus on our standards and push ourselves to the limits. If it is easier or harder, this is a question we cannot answer and we don’t want to answer actually.”

On the Premier League table and if it is between Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City for the title:

“Maybe, maybe not. We are just focused on us and we know what it takes. Like I said many times, Liverpool and City set the standards during the last four or five years and they show how consistent you have to be to collect points in this league which seems to me a fantastic effort what they did. The title race was between the two of them, it’s on us to challenge them. It is on everyone else to join the race. I’m sure there are a lot of teams out there that are hungry for points. There is no prediction from me on how this thing ends, on who is involved. We are almost through October only. November is coming. Looking at our table and fixtures in December and January, there is so much to play for. There is so much needed in terms of focus, concentration and consistency. That’s all I can answer.”

On whether Chelsea have closed the gap to the top two teams:

“Maybe for the moment. It is only nine games in. We need to prove it. Maybe we proved it in the last half of the season but now is a new season and we need to prove it. It is not enough to prove it for nine games, we need to prove it for the season. It will take all of us. It will take all of our courage, all of our effort, all of our discipline. It will simply take all of us. It’s like running a marathon. This league is extremely exhausting. We have different competitions. We are up for all competitions and the best outcome in all competitions. We are trying to close the gap. I have no problem in admitting that there was a gap in the last seasons and that Liverpool and City set the standards. They created a certain mentality with their managers together over the years. We try to close it, we are confident enough to say from the first day we want to close it. This is what drives us. We will work on it because it takes a lot to keep the momentum going.”

On Chelsea’s defensive record being the key to winning the Premier League:

“It is one key. We need a lot of keys. There are a lot of doors to open actually! You need a lot of different keys. It is one key. Let’s be honest, we were relying a little bit too much on the performances of our goalkeepers this season but still we have a certain stability and we want a certain stability mentally to overcome difficult situations in games. This is a good thing. We believe we can overcome them because we have. We’ve had these experiences together. We are a tough team to create chances, to score against. This is proven and still we have to work on it. It is not only about defending, the game is so complex. The best way of defending is having the ball and attacking. Having the ball in your opponents half, causing problems for the other team - these are also ways to defend. It’s also a way to defend what happens immediately after a ball loss, how good is our counter pressing and positioning whilst attacking. How much effort do we put into invisible work. How much effort do we put into closing distances to opponents, while we are attacking, while we play on the other side. How high is our concentration level? There are a lot of questions asked during matches and a lot needed to be able that we don’t concede. Never forget, you need an amount of luck to escape with clean sheets in the Premier League. It is one key, not the only key.”

On Mateo Kovacic’s best assisting season so far:

“Now that you have reminded me, I am sorry I forgot to say it but we had very sad news yesterday. He injured himself in the last minutes of training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually. He will be out for the next week for sure, then comes national break. It is a minimum of these weeks. Hopefully after then he will be back. He injured himself by doing too much in training, so it’s my fault.”

“You can call Mateo at three o’clock at night and call him for tactical training, for defensive training or set piece training or just call him! He will be there with a smile and do exactly what he’s needed to do. He is such a fantastic guy. Such a fantastic team player. I was a huge fan of him when he played for Real Madrid. I told him straight away I remember El Classico’s I watched with him. I could feel there is such a big potential when I met him and this friendly, humble guy with such a big heart for football and such a passion for training. It is a pure joy to be his coach. We encourage him to trust his potential, to simplify his game a little bit and not look in every scenario for a third and fourth solution because sometimes he already has his first and second solution that are pretty good. He always thinks about the others. He would always pass the ball on the goal line if there was somebody to score and not him. Very, very happy to have him. I’m very happy with the stat because he did a huge step in this season in proving statistics. He is involved in decisive passes. He still can improve in that, in timing and composure in the last path to be more decisive. We try to make him confident and make his game a little more easy. At the same time it is a pleasure to have guys who is so courageous and brave in matches. He will never hide. It is a pleasure to have him as a coach but also as a teammate. I would have loved to play with guys like this, who help you in every situation, who fight for you and run for you, who help you in positive ways always on the pitch. He’s a real fighter and a top player.”

