Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Norwich City

On team news:

“Everybody was on the training pitch today except for Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who has muscular problems after three matches - not his injured leg but the other leg. We need examination. We thought he could be on the pitch today but no. Needs further examination.”

On Reece James:

“He felt it during the match, that’s why we took him out. It didn’t get better so we are worried. Still we need some more details, more information. Today will be further examinations. It is obvious what he gives to our team so not good news at the moment. A setback for sure, I hope not a big one.”

On Ben Chilwell’s return to Cobham pitches:

“They did a photo, no? I think they did the photo (on social media) during the one minute he was out! Nobody saw him. We were super excited. The weather made it possible that he can do the exercise he normally does inside, outside. They made him smell the grass and get a bit excited. Not even close to football, team training or whatever, no. No chance.”

On Kai Havertz:

“Nobody is undroppable but if he plays like this, he stepped up in his mentality in his game. He is very good and has a huge influence physically and from his quality in our game. He is very important, in a good shape, he turned things around for himself. He was strong in the beginning of the season then a few weeks ago had a spell where he was not so involved like we feel he is now. He fought his way out, full credit to him. It is the right mentality, he shows how important he can be. It is very important to us.”

“I don’t take pride. He stepped up. The players take care of themselves. If they are on the pitch, they need to take care that they stay on the pitch. He did absolutely this. He was down and had struggles to fight for it, to know how to. Then he stepped up, we spoke. More or less this is a daily thing. He changed his attitude, used his physique, used his body. Day by day he was more and more impressive. He is in a good shape for a long time. Nothing has changed in the relationship, we always trusted him. He showed his potential. He is very young and very good.”

On Chelsea sale:

“To have clarity is always better than uncertainty. We produced performances and results in times of global uncertainty and also club wise uncertainty. That makes us proud and shows that we can trust in ourselves. This gives us a lot of trust in the culture of the club, the culture at Cobham. This gives us a good feeling. We have the culture and attitude right, we can focus even if things are uncertain.”

“In the moment I have absolutely no more information than you for sure, no updates.”

On difficulty of preparing for games amid sale:

“Not so difficult. A big credit to the club, what the people who work at the club - everybody here at Cobham. The culture is created from top to bottom then bounces back from bottom to top. I have the feeling it is, since day one, clear why you work here, how you work here, how you behave, what it takes to be a member of this Chelsea staff, the Chelsea team. This helps because things are so clear, people are very devoted and committed to what they are doing. I said very often that it is an incredible amount of support but the quality of support is outstanding. That creates a certain atmosphere, once you have this it can protect you in uncertain times, if things get awkward or distracting. It always has an effect but it calms you down. A huge credit to the club in general and the organisation. We have to take care about it, me myself foremost. We have to take care about this.”

On being updated on takeover:

“Not so much. I am in regular exchanges with Petr and Marina as always but not so much.”

On Romelu Lukaku:

“Of course it is not easy in the moment for him but he is a member of the team, an important member of the team. There are other players at certain times who are not happy because the biggest problem is we can only start 11 players. A lot of players think and have a reason to be regular starters for us. There’s always a chance because Kai can also play more positions, we can play with double strikers like in the second half against Burnley and Luton. There’s always a chance, it is not only Romelu. It is also Timo and sometimes one of the midfielders. It is the quality that makes the difference. Romelu fights for it like everybody else. This is what we need. He is as positive as can be. He does not like the situation, nobody does. He handles it very professionally. I try to do my best to be respectful and supportive like for everybody else.”

On Andreas Christensen:

“It is in doubt. We hear the rumours. The situation with Andreas is since many weeks clear. We are not happy about it because, me personally, and the club representatives think it is best for him to stay. We rely heavily on him. He did not sign yet. You cannot not communicate. This is also a signal to us. Communication from his side is that he did not sign until now. We have to consider the possibility that he leaves us. Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes. Things are not personal, never should be personal. I have no further information. No information that I don’t want to share, just no information.”

On Andreas Christensen to Barcelona rumours:

“I don’t think so (it will affect his selection). If things happen I try not to take them personally. Things like this happen. He is still our player, we will do what is best for us. Until his contract ends, he is a Chelsea player. He knows we appreciate him a lot. It is a crucial point in his career at the moment. A crucial point, in the perfect age and perfect moment regarding the situation, the position he plays, the guys who play at his side… considering all these circumstances, for me it is the decisive moment for him to step up and be a huge Chelsea player for the next years. If he decides otherwise I will not take it personally. In the end it is not important if I understand it or not. I will treat him as my player until the very last day if he behaves like we want to behave.”

On Kai Havertz’s best position:

“At the moment he plays there (no. 9) because he deserves to play and gives so much to the team. I think he can play all three positions up front, also as a double striker. There is not so much different. In the moment he digs in in the central position and he does a lot.”

On Chelsea being close to Man City and Liverpool:

“Yes. We have everything (to close the gap). This is clear. There is no hiding, no excuses. We have everything. This club provides everything: culture, the infrastructure, the squad, the mentality. We have everything what it needs. It’s on us to push and not lose the contact. There are some reasons why the gap opened but I think there are always numerous reasons. It is not the moment to complain, to be too negative. We have what it takes and we will join the race.”

On importance of maintaining form:

“We want to stay where we are at least and take what we can get from the guys above us. As we talked about, Man City and Liverpool show that they produce these kind of results consistently throughout every month. They don’t drop in performance and results wise. They don’t drop in certain months or certain periods. I think the Covid situation in certain moments and the injury situation caught us and had a huge influence on our points but it’s not isolated. I agree with you that we get better and better in the moment, we get our form back and play a bit more fluent, active, more lively. Again, more and more attractive and nicer to watch. We can feel the group stronger and stronger. This is how we got the results. This is the good news. We managed before to get results, which was good to overcome a period - what other teams also do.”

“This is pretty much it, of course we try to win the game tomorrow. We have respect, it’s an away game in Premier League. If you look at our schedule, the next four matches come within the shortest time - we need to be spot on.”

On Norwich putting up a bigger challenge than 7-0 loss at Stamford Bridge:

“For sure. This is exceptional, it happens once a season (winning 7-0). Would be a big mistake to draw any conclusions from this game. We did not use it in preparation, we will not use it. We analyse the last matches from Norwich. They have a new coach. They have a new style in defending and approaching the game. A lot has changed. This should not affect our minds. This is absolutely clear. Very important to consistently forget too much praise and stay humble, keep on going again, again and again in this kind of league. This is what the two top club, two top teams show since years. This is where we want to join. If we want to join, of course, they are the underdogs. They have nothing to lose, these are these kinds of situations. We handle these very well, we know what it takes. It is on us to deliver.”

On Christian Pulisic:

“He’s in a good moment, in good form. There is a good link-up between him, Mason and Kai. They have assists together, are decisive, have goals. For me, Christian needs and what he can bring to the team is his physicality and ability to hit high intensity repetitively, on a high frequency. This is the focus and from there the other thing is that he has the ambition and natural hunger, ambition to arrive in the six yard box. This is good, this is what we need. He needs to focus on these things and start from there. If he does and feels the physical fitness, the physical ability to do so, he can have a huge influence in our game.”

On importance to limit instability by takeover & having Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech part of next ownership:

“This will not be my choice. This is part of it. I can only tell you until now it was an excellent relationship that worked so well for me and also hopefully the two others to take these decisions and have updates in a small circle of communication and responsibility. Hopefully it will stay like this but I have no influence in it, no information if it will.”

On Chelsea sale influencing out of contract players:

“Actually I cannot answer. I don’t know. Does it have an effect on the players? Maybe. We have to ask the players. On the club, I don’t know. I think we are capable, I hope we are capable. Right now, it is still March… We have some time. Of course, there are some situations we want to have solved. We couldn’t solve them. What reasons, whatever, it is not an ideal situation. On top of it, the players who are concerned do very, very well. Credit to the players. It shows the mentality here in the club and in the building that this is also normal for them to deliver despite their personal contractual situation. This is what we rely on. Of course, hopefully we will have the chance to stay in talks and solve the things how we want them to solve for us.”