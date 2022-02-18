Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

It's been nearly a month since the Blues featured in league action following their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on January 23.

Chelsea returned from Abu Dhabi on Sunday after their Club World Cup triumph and head to Selhurst Park at the weekend for the London derby to face Patrick Vieira's side.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On being a World Champion:

“Not bad, not bad."

On Cesar Azpilicueta:

“He’s always important, the plans are most of the time not longer than 10 or 14 days max in football! He is super important, was since day one. We had a good connection since the first day, it’s what you always wish for as a coach. He gets better with every game he plays, he is an example and a leader by leading by example. It’s super nice to have. To collect so many trophies in his career at one club is outstanding. He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, humble and a warrior at the same time. People that don’t wish for very best for him don’t like that he has all these trophies. He deserves it, if you see how he protected Kai for the penalty this was brilliant. This is what he does on a daily basis, he’s the first one to step up. Super happy to have him.”

On Kepa Arrizabalaga:

“A problem in terms of performance because Kepa is so good in training and in games. He could be the number one. He isn’t because we have Mendy and Edou is our number one. There’s no need to change. It is full credit to Kepa, he’s an outstanding character and a fantastic team player. I have not experienced many players with the capacity to cope with the situation as he did. He comes out stronger of this situation forever. I can only say thank you on a daily basis of how much he gives to the team. Was an incredible hard decision because he was a huge part of the semi-final in the Club World Cup, to bring us to the final. Two or three big, big saves. Still, we would have done the same thing if it was the other way around. We accepted it normal but it is not normal how he behaves, how he pushes the team in moments like this. He deserves the very best.”

On Mason Mount return from injury:

“We will push for the League Cup final. We will push. He has injured ligaments in the very first minutes of the final unfortunately. Champions League seems to be very, very close. We will try hard for the League Cup final.”

On Callum Hudson-Odoi changing his national team allegiance from England to Ghana:

“To Germany? (laughs) I hear this for the first time, not involved in it and maybe I will not be involved.”

On Kai Havertz consistency:

“We cannot wait too long! If he isolates maybe the goalscoring, yeah we can say we expect more and he expects more for sure. In terms of consistency and what he gives to the team, he’s stepped up already and is consistent. We can see a lot of intensity, physicality in his game. He has already stepped that up this season in training, when he plays he relies more on his strength, which is his body and runs without the ball. He is more relying, focusing on this which is a good thing. He is in the process of being more reliable, being more consistent. He’s an offensive player and has the ability to score. We want more goals, he wants more goals. In this part of the game he wants to improve. He wants to be more clinical, more precise and improve his shooting technique. There are aspects of the game where there is still space to develop because he is young. He now stepped up twice in big matches, crucial moments. This can only be good. ”

On Premier League ambitions:

“We will not say no but it’s quite hard. Everything is hard, that’s the challenge and what we love. 16 points (behind Man City) sounds too much, is too much to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves, this is the reality. We have to reach our targets. We should not get confused in thinking about the Premier League. We still have to realise we are in a race for the top four right now, it’s a huge thing in the Premier League in general. At the end of the season you can look back and think about why it is like this and try to do stuff better. You can do stuff within the season to try to improve. The focus has to be on a realistic approach in the race for the top four. Maybe in the moment things aren’t super easy for us but we have to like the matches, not get frustrated in the matches that are tough. Maybe on the first few smaller teams, things are not so easy for us at the moment. Once we do this, we are a competitive team and still are. Go step by step in any competition. We won’t start judging competitions now. The most important game is against Crystal Palace then after that we go again switching competitions which is a good sign because it tells us we are in many competitions. We can’t get less passionate about what we do. Let’s keep going and push ourselves to the limit.”

On concerns about Romelu Lukaku’s goals:

“Yeah. I still believe that he will because he always did, we need more patience than maybe we all have and wanted with this signing. We demand a lot from our strikers also in terms of intensity. There are several reasons why things are like this (he is not scoring) and we are on it. There are teams who heavily rely on one goalscorer out there, it is no secret. There are also teams like Manchester City who don’t rely one one person but it’s on all their shoulders. Both things work. We want to brign Romelu in beter situations, more situations, we want to understand him better, his teammates do. This is an ongoing process. In the end we still have trust because he proved in every club that he is the last guy to have the last touch at the end of attacks. He had a very important goal for us in the final. Like you say, disappointed is not the right word but of course we thought for him, especially, he wanted to produce the numbers right from the start. We are all humans, we keep on going and demand a lot defensively from our strikers as well. ”

On Reece James injury:

“Of course it is too long for all of us without Reece. I had the feeling from the start we had to deal with a big injury, unfortunately that was right. We had a setback when he caught the flu, he was very close to rejoin team training. This was a setback. Like always, we have the risk with a very physical player of a big muscle injury. You have to consider sometimes there’s a delay in the comeback like now. He is still in individual training, progression a lot and doing what you can do in individual training. We are waiting for him. The plan is he rejoins the group next week. It’s a long time, we are speaking seven or eight weeks. Everyone in the physical department is doing an excellent job. Once he is in the team training we can rely he did a lot and is ready to be under certain amounts of pressure and of freedom of movement, acceleration. Otherwise they will not give him free for team training.

“I don’t know (when he will play), every time I say now I will be wrong, guessing. I hope to have him back in team training then I can give more insight.”

On France rule change allowing unvaccinated players to travel ahead of Lille vs Chelsea:

“They can travel now? Okay. This is good news because we have some players that are concerned. We will take absolute care that if we make them travel they are negative, tested regularly and precisely. Good news for us. It is important.”

On having a settled front line:

“Everyone is looking for that, a settled line up the front. We have so many players with so many qualities, sometimes it’s hard to pick and judge who is in the best shape and can help the most. Sometimes you interrupt a good run by good meaning but have doubts if you interrupt it, maybe somebody’s good form. It is about connections, we are still looking for connections. We switched systems lately. If we play in a back four, a 4-1-4-1, with a right winger position - this suits Hakim (Ziyech) very best. This position was not available from the start in the final so we took the tactical decision to play with the back three so did not leave us with the same position for Hakim so he came from the bench. Sometimes it is like this and on the other side we are looking for connections between players who can link up good without too much effort, a good understanding and similar understanding of movements. This is what we are looking for. When you are looking, sometimes players get injured and you start all over! This is daily business and daily life.”

On Ruben Loftus-Cheek:

“He had a problem with his achilles, very painful. The kind of inflammation. Not a big injury, painful which held him back from being on the pitch. Since he is back, since we are back from Abu Dhabi he is very strong. I can see he is free. He is available for the game tomorrow.”

“The injury was a separate issue (from previous injury).”

