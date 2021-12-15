Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Everton

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Everton on Thursday night.

Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a stoppage time winner to claim a 3-2 victory over Leeds United.

They welcome an Everton side to Stamford Bridge who were well beaten by Crystal Palace, courtesy of a five-star and two-goal display from Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher.

Everton will be hoping to bounce back on Thursday but Tuchel will want to bag consecutive victories to gather momentum in their final home game before Christmas.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On injuries/team news:

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow, he did the last two training sessions. Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad. Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out at the moment.”

On regretting Conor Gallagher loan & recall option:

“No. I will not clarify. It is details of a contract and this will not be discussed in press conferences. I said many times how much we like Conor, how well he is doing. We saw his goals, we see his performances all the time. There is no regret because it seems like it was the perfect decision for him. We mainly discussed what the best option for him was in the summer. You cannot take the circumstances from now to doubt a decision from July, it is not possible. We did what we did and we are very happy with it because it works out for Conor. We need to work our issues out that we are a bit unlucky having injuries in the centre of our game. We are suffering from it but this has nothing to do with Conor.”

On Chelsea’s defensive contract crisis:

“I got scared when you told me! This will disappear again, this feeling. All of these players know very well how much we appreciate them, which big role they play in our plans and the presence of this team and this club. They are very aware of it and will not slow it away like this. Of course it is their right now to do things, but it is also their right to stay with us and create a future, to be part of the future of Chelsea football club. We are honoured with patience, we are honoured with confidence and we are honoured with a trust and good relationship between the players and the staff, the players and the club. This is how it should be.”

On potential signings relying on vaccination status:

“I don’t think so because where would this end? Vaccination is still a free choice. We are still free people, adult people. Everybody needs to make his choice. It is strange, crazy times. We need to be very careful. It has not gone so far here at the moment with us that we discussed the vaccinations. We are not in talks right now that we bring in players because we trust our squad and hope that we can bring all players back and be in full strength, then we have a strong squad and a good atmosphere to protect. This is where we are right now.”

On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

“I will (reach out to him). I don’t want to disturb. I think that he was a very important player for me, we had a very close relationship until today. When we meet it is still always very nice. I can only say the best things about Auba as a player and person. I feel sorry for him that he is in trouble. This is not where he should be with his kind of quality and positive character. I still believe in this but I am not involved and I am not involved in what’s going on at his club now. For this I want to show my respect and not be involved and judge what's right and wrong. I have my picture and my relationship with Auba and this is not affected by that. ”

On COVID-19 discussion with players about vaccinations:

“Not me in person. We as a club speak with the players on a regular basis. Of course they are informed, we have recommendations and informations. We speak on a very regular basis from club to basis and club to staff.”

On Africa Cup of Nations uncertainty:

“We live from day to day not really knowing what’s going on. Right now at the moment we think everything is taking place. We are aware that everything can be turned upside down. In these days we need to stay flexible and adapt to whatever is coming.”

On pressure to maintain pace with Man City:

“Always. Not so long ago it was the opposite position and Man City turned things around. I think in the moment they have good form and they show it. They show the quality, there was never a doubt that they have the quality. Since years they showed consistency and know what it takes to be in the title race with Liverpool. Both teams have no injury issues at the moment, this helps a lot. We knew before that if we demand from ourselves to compete with City and Liverpool for the title, we will face adversity and tough moments. This was clear before so it cannot be a surprise now. We cannot give in and not give up. This is simply impossible. We knew before, we committed before. We enjoy being in the middle of adversity and difficult moments. Maybe it is exactly what we need at the moment to overcome it. We were lucky this weekend, we did not feel so lucky when we played in West Ham and went out with a defeat. We did absolutely not have the luck on our side when we played a draw against Burnley. We should not start to excuse and say sorry for a late victory. We found a way to win this game and the next game is in front of us against Everton. We play at home and do what is needed to have the possibility to win three points. That’s it.”

On Mateo Kovacic:

“Right now it is Mateo out and Chilly for injuries. Mateo is released… this is a good question. The day after tomorrow. Then we need to see. He was out for seven or eight weeks with injury, with COVID. It’s then one thing to have NG back now on the bench, one thing to get Mateo back at the end of the week. Is this really NG? Is this really Mateo? I doubt that. It would mean the others that are consistently training, it is not necessary to do this. It will take a while but it will be a good day if both of them are back for us.”

On Romelu Lukaku:

“Fitness we can debate endlessly. Player will say I am fit. Maybe some fitness coaches will agree, disagree and then comes the head coach who maybe disagrees or agrees. It depends on the game, the intensity level of the game. We let him play some 70 something minutes against Zenit then we had a lot of travelling and lack of sleep, a very intensive opponent with Leeds so we decided not to put him in straight away. I think he can play 70 plus but it depends how the game goes.”

On no clean sheets in five games:

“It shows us that we were spoiled, how hard it is. It teaches us this lesson. Maybe we over expect clean sheets from us. In the last three games we conceded eight goals. This is more concerning than having a clean sheet. In these competitions you need luck, extraordinary goalkeeper, a certain momentum. This is what we had in the beginning of the season. One goal is always possible even if you do everything right. Three, three then two is too much to be honest. We are on it. It makes you appreciate and understand how hard we worked before, what it takes to be so consistent and not conceding. We want to get back on track, it’s clear. Maybe it shows us how much details matter. How much individual top level in every situation matters. Hopefully we get this consistency in not conceding back into our game because it is crucial if you want to win consecutive football matches on this level.”

