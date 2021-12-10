Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Leeds United

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea need to get back to winning ways after no win in their previous two games in all competitions. A defeat to West Ham last weekend saw the Blues fall from first place down to third.

If Tuchel's side want to seriously challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title this season, they will need to bounce back this weekend with all three points over Leeds.

IMAGO / Russian Look

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On injuries/team news:

“Trevoh Chalobah is still out, Mateo Kovacic out. N’Golo Kante out and Ben Chilwell.”

“Jorginho did the last two training sessions. He will do what he did the last games and do what’s needed to be on the pitch.”

On COVID-19 restrictions:

“In Germany we knock on wood or the head because everyone is healthy other than Mateo. We did a lot of tests to make our trip to Russia and make it back and again today another one, tested when we arrived in the middle of the night. This is sometimes not the nicest thing to do. I was impressed with how this was organised and the patience the whole staff took and the plane took it to be there in the middle of the night and wait for the PCR test. That was very professional and well organised, well taken from everybody. It is not a joke, it is real. We have to live with the consequences and do in the best way possible to protect us and protect others. We are aware of the situation, we are blessed to have our job and not be affected by that. Here we go. ”

On personal thoughts on COVID:

“In general I am not a person that worries too much. I believe in luck and the good side of life. In the moment, personally, I am happy not to have it and happy to be protected. I take care in the best way possible. I think it is worrying for everybody out there if they have kids that go to school, situations constantly change. If you cannot live without contact in lockdown, we don’t have lockdown at the moment. I am in contact with a lot of people. We travel, we are very careful. Personally I am not living in fear or concerned, but very aware of the situation. ”

On Chelsea form/frustration:

“For me it is more about the last three games. Watford, West Ham United and Zenit game. The way we played was like I said, we had the feeling we were not ready to play against Watford and match the intensity right from the start. We escaped nevertheless and managed to win, to grow into the game on an acceptable level. West Ham was first half a very good game, second half an okay match but a terrible result for us. Now we had a lot of changes and let a win slip through the fingers in the very last minute. Let’s be honest, if you have the lead four times in two matches and you escape with one point and six goals conceded, it’s not the moment to look away and pretend nothing is happening. It is happening and I think it is still a matter of details, a matter of small things and not to worry about the big pictures. There are reasons for it. We played in Zenit without any central midfielder who is used to play in central midfield. The same a bit for Watford. From here we go but still you find a lot of arguments for why it is like this. In the end we are not happy. The performances are not horrible, not bad. It is average, average looks kind of horrible when you play and work for Chelsea. This can happen.It’s good it feels like this because we try to be on highest level, to compete on highest level. We should not be surprised. Like I said, I have the feeling we drop from good performance to average performance when we lead. This is very unusual for us, this should not become common. We learn now hopefully twice from experience and have the chance to prove this tomorrow.”

On focus on Premier League in December:

“Focus always helps. I think, bad experience sometimes is necessary to really believe that we need to step up five per cent in level of concentration, level of support, in level of physical input. We cannot drop in any of these subjects when we have the lead because the last two games were two unusual for us. Losing it, giving it away, it seems we were unlucky in these moments. The two last goals we conceded are goals you don’t concede very often. Still we let them shoot, we did not close them down, we did not minimise the possibility of getting hurt with a lucky shot or a lucky punch. It’s back to basics and basics on the highest level. We are in this together, I can only repeat this. We are aware of it. It is not the moment to worry too much but also not the moment to look away. We should not only focus on the result, stay with the things we can influence. There is slight space to improve, which we need to do.”

On mental and physical state of Chelsea squad:

“It helped us we had a day off before Zenit. I felt us physically ready for Zenit, also to play with the same squad. We knew a game on Saturday is coming and we know the opponent, the league. It will be highest intensity, Leeds is well known for that, they prepare the whole week for that. We need to be ready. This is why the changes also happened. The guys who played needed minutes, the rhythm to be ready on Saturday or to give some players the rest that they need so we can demand again on our highest level on Saturday because we will need it. Two training sessions, we are not even 48 hours after the match. We are aware of these things. It is not the first time we do it. We have a good rest later and focus on tomorrow three o’clock.

On Kepa Arrizabalaga:

“He’s always pushing. That’s a good thing. He is always pushing. He is really an example of sportsmanship through and through. I have nothing but praise for him. Praise because he played good but much more important, praise because he did everything that he is able to produce a performance like this. He is everyday in an unbelievable spirit. He does not take these decisions personally. He does what it takes to be ready. This is an example of how team sports should be on the highest level and at Chelsea. So I am absolutely grateful to be his coach. He did very well. Since a long time I am very sure he will do well because the way he is, he behaves and also trains. Still, we have a competition and still the decision if nothing crazy happens tonight at the hotel, Edou starts tomorrow. Nothing has changed at the moment from there.”

On N’Golo Kante:

“We are always worried when we have to live and play without N’Golo because he is exceptional and a unique player all over the world. You cannot find a second N’Golo. Of course we are worried. I am also worried if he is just missing some days. Now it is slightly too long break again. We hope he comes back on Tuesday to team training.”

On psychological or tactical issues:

“I think it’s that (psychological). That’s my personal opinion. There are not too many reasons why it should be a tactical problem because we did not change after the league. In general, even on the sideline, I had a feeling we changed a bit in the feeling, a bit too safe - in the feeling that it’s enough to play okay, to invest on an okay 90 per cent level and escape with maximum output. In general and life, it’s about input. It’s about input with not knowing the outcome. This is what makes life interesting. This is where we came from, why we were so so good - to invest everything and not know what the outcome is. We have to go back there, to make ready we invest in the details as a group and the team. We invest more, not only by running and sprinting. It is also a matter of concentration, focus, support, positioning - that we stay in these matches and make sure these goals are decisive goals and the lead is a decisive lead. We cannot gamble on it, we cannot be sure about it. We cannot hope for it. That's not us. We should not go backwards and adjust our behaviour from the scoreboard. We are more than happy to take the risk to invest everything. Then we see what the outcome is. This is what is about in football and life in general. We are happy to take these risks. This is the next step. ”

On midfield changes & Reece James starting vs Leeds:

“Reecey will start as a wing-back and we will find another constellation. He helped us out, we took the match to see some things. Imagine if something happens tomorrow to Jorgi, we need to have a solution. For that we wanted to see it in real life and we took the match in Zenit to check out Saul on a different position, to put Reecey for his physical impact in the middle. It is no need for tomorrow to try these things. He will start as a wing-back.”

On most challenging time at Chelsea:

“No. It is a very short period where we are a bit like concerned or not happy with how we approach things. We have the feeling we can do better on a very high level, I agree. For me, it is not a long period. It started in Watford but even there, we had a lot of changes. Was like, yeah. I was aware that maybe things looked not so precise, not so smooth, like not so well organised. I was surprised for the first time we were not ready physically and mentally to play a Premier League match. That was a surprise there. West Ham was in general another match where we played good in the first half and had a good reaction after the equaliser again. I can only repeat that it’s these kinds, four times the lead we gave away, that concerns me a little bit. It is very unusual. I don’t want to make it bigger than it is but I don’t want to look away. It feels challenging in a good way, to coach on this kind of level. I, from my experience, it is always very challenging to keep things on track even with good results. Sometimes results are missing and shaky so the intervention is more clear than when things are good. This is also normal I think. There is not a big problem. We should not worry too much but also not look away. This is what we do. I still feel totally involved, this is how I genuinely feel to be part of a team and be part of a group. We will go through this together. It is not a big issue at the moment.”

On Marcelo Bielsa & Leeds:

“I expect intensity, runs, man marking in the opponent's half. A very unique approach to football and to playing games. It reminds me a bit of Atalanta Bergamo. It’s very unique. We need to be strong individuals, in connection with two or three players. This is how we can impose our quality. This is what you need to do against his teams, against Leeds. It will not stop until you are in the shower. We need to be ready for that from the first to last minute.”

