Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Trip to Malmo in the Champions League

Thomas Tuchel fielded several questions ahead of Chelsea's Champions League visit to Malmo on Tuesday.

Here is every word that the German had to say:

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Nuno Espirito Santo being sacked:

“First of all, I got the news today that one of my colleagues has been sacked and that is never nice to hear. You will understand that I will not comment on any other club’s decision on coaches and will not take part in any speculations.”

On form:

“We are in a good place. I feel the group, I have the feeling that I know why we are in a good place. We know what it takes to have good results and the effort that we put into it. We know what we have to do for it that makes us confident. At the same time that sets the standards that you need to set at every single math and that’s the same tomorrow. It is a Champions League away game and we want to win. We are confident enough to say it, we know what it takes. It’s on us to deliver.”

On Antonio Conte to Tottenham rumours:

“You can ask me again if it happens. Right now it is speculation and I will not take part in any speculation about other club’s coaches decisions.”

On team news:

“These four players are out, still out. Also, Timo, Romelu and Kova it is no surprise. For Mason, he does not feel better. To stop any speculation, it is not COVID, Mason is negative for COVID. He is just ill, he does not feel good enough to take part in training or the trip to Malmo. The good news is that Christian Pulisic is back in the squad and in contention for tomorrow.”

On Billy Gilmour’s loan to Norwich:

“We will take the decision in January, not now. I spoke with Daniel about it, I was happy to meet Billy around the match against Norwich. Things were clear when we decided together that he was looking for more minutes in another club. The challenge was clear. He has to fight his way through.Things are not going as he wishes for, as we all wish for. It is not the moment now to give solutions and cancel the whole project. Sometimes these weeks and months arrive where the situation seems to be stuck or seems to be not going the right way. You have to hang in there, show your quality and help your team. That sharpens your character, that will be a big chapter in your career. That is the same for Billy. It is not the moment for me to give solutions for January or open talks to bring him back. It is only November, there are months to go and still time for him to prove that he has the quality to help Norwich be a better team.”

On Chelsea’s goalscoring defenders:

“Normally what any manager does in any team is to not only rely on one or two goalscorers but at the same time you wish to rely on one or two consistent goalscorers because it gives you also a lift. This is also necessary to reach the highest level in any competition, you need consistent goalscoring threat from your strikers. I think the statistic will look a bit different if you interpret the wing-backs more as midfielders. If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders. They have to defend in some moments and like defenders, they are more free to attack and have a shorter way to the opponents box than as full-backs. It is necessary that they are included and we bring them to the box at the end of our attacks to increase the goal threat. I am happy when we create chances, when we have five or six players in the box to be dangerous. In the system that we play, it is crucial that the wing-backs are there and have the freedom to be dangerous. Defenders need to be dangerous also for set pieces. We want to be strong for set pieces. That’s the way it is right now. We still hope we can put our strikers at the end of the season on top of the list.”

On Malmo clash:

“We had it now quite often, the fifth or sixth game in a row where we are considered favourites. We put in a lot of effort, a lot of intensity. We don’t give too much on the genuine view that we are favourites but we prove it on the pitch, that is absolutely necessary tomorrow. When you say, very right, Malmo needs extraordinary performance. I think they will prepare for this. Any team on this kind of level is ready to create and extraordinary performance. We should be prepared, be humble and respectful enough towards the game and opponent. Anything can happen. These matches on Champions League level have nothing to lose. Malmo can play with a lot of freedom, a lot of courage. They will be supported by an emotional crowd. This is the things we have to face. It is not the first time. We will try to have influence on our team that we approach the games in the same way like last weeks.”

On Callum Hudson-Odoi:

“Listen, it was not that we wanted to have him out and suddenly he stayed. We didn’t let him leave. We built our squad and Callum was a piece in that puzzle. He thought maybe it was a tough one to get minutes, it may be easier in another club. You can never be sure it’s like this. I told him straight when he asked for it that it was not possible, that we rely on him and he accepts his role. There is still huge progress he can make within this group and within this club. Was it always fair to let him play as a wing-back? No, maybe not. He had to take this for the team and he did. He was always positive. He showed the right spirit. He had a very good pre-season where we could see what he was capable of on the left side. He struggled a bit in the beginning to prove that point during matches but now with the injuries it was needed to show up and deliver. This is what he did, it’s what he needed to get a place in the team. It is all about performance, that is what he shows in the moment. Now it is all about consistency, that he stays hungry and keeps on going and progressing and that he enjoys the moment but at the same time is aware of what it takes in the team. It looks good in the moment.”

On being sacked by PSG and only being given a short Chelsea contract:

“You need a bit of luck. You cannot win the Champions League with pure planning and quality, you need a bit of luck - that it is meant to be and you catch momentum. I am very grateful where I am, I think I am right now in this place because of my experiences with other clubs and other teams before. I am grateful I learned this job in academy level. I am grateful some people in my career trusted me and gave me confidence, starting with my parents then bosses in youth academies then later the managers. Then the target is to get better every week, every match, everyday. Never stop learning, progressing as the coach. It seems to be the perfect fit from day one. This is maybe the last percent, if you feel fully happy and appreciated. Everything falls into place genuinely. Then you are able to produce results together. I am part of a big team, a big club. This is how I see myself. I don’t know if I need extra motivation. I was not happy to be sacked on Christmas! My mission was not fulfilled. I had big plans to win the Champions League, to win the domestic title again and again. I was hungry and we were on the way. This was a huge interruption. Some weeks later came a huge opportunity. The desire to step into this desire to step into this adventure was much higher than the fear and concern of and 18-month contract. This is what you need in football, you need to take the adventure. You need to be brave and courageous. I got a big reward for this, I am happy where I am. I want to be better every single day, this is a good environment to do this.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube