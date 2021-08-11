Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Following Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup Triumph

Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after the sides played out an evenly matched 1-1 draw after extra time to lift the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.

Hakim Ziyech bagged in the first half before Gerard Moreno equalised for the Spaniards. Kepa Arrizabalaga was substituted on for penalties and saved two as Chelsea won the shootout.

Here is every word that Thomas Tuchel said after his Chelsea side lifted the trophy.

On decision to substitute Edouard Mendy for Kepa Arrizabalaga for the penalty shoot-out.

"It was not spontaneous. We talked about it with the goalkeepers when we came in the first cup game against Barnsley. We had some statistics. We were well prepared that Kepa has the best percentage at saving penalties. The analysing guys, the goalkeeper coaches showed me and introduced me to the data and then we spoke to the players and told them it could happen in cup games. We spoke to the players and Edou was fantastic. We do what we need to do for the team.

"There is proof that Kepa is better in this discipline and these guys are true team players. I am happy for Kepa and for Edou to have a goalkeeper like this that does not show the pride to not step off the field. He is happy to do this for the team and take this for the team."

On the performance

"It was tough, 120 minutes out of more or less nothing. We were very strong in the first 30/35 minutes. We lost a bit easy balls after our goal. Second half we were too passive, they equalised and deserved. We gave everything til the 120 minute. We deserved to win."

On Hakim Ziyech's injury

"If you take a player out during the first half it is serious. Unfortunately, because he is a decisive player in the last games."

On Antonio Rudiger's strong tackle and yellow card

"With him (Villarreal manager Unai Emery) there was no problem, somebody in his staff is too loud. We thought it was an English tackle, they thought it was a foul!"

