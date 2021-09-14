Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Following Chelsea's Victory Against Zenit

Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's 1-0 win on the opening day of the Champions League against Zenit.

An uneventful game saw few chances as Romelu Lukaku bagged the winner for Chelsea..

Here’s every word the Blues boss said to BT Sport following the victory.

On the result:

"We had to find little spaces and moments to shoot and create chances. It was a deserved win but hard work. They are the Russian Champions, it was a hard match. They made us tired with their high intensity.

"We expected a tough one because it’s the highest competition in Europe. They have a lot of quality players. We had to be on our top level, like I said, I’m happy because we had to work a lot. It’s not easy, it is good to constantly perform on that level. Winning and another clean sheet is super important for the belief and for our process. We are not finished but we are in a good place to improve."

On Antonio Rudiger's solo effort:

"Sometimes you need stuff like this. It was well done. The game was open. He went through and tried to finish himself, [Marcos] Alonso had a good chance. With time it was easier, we were better and better. It was hard for them when they got tired to constantly defend. It was a high intensity from the crowd. It was a good experience."

On Romelu Lukaku's winner:

"It was an excellent header, a well timed cross from Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta]. Azpi was brave enough to step up and the cross was brilliant. We had bodies in the box and like in the last game it is why he is here. He likes to score. Again he was decisive for us, it’s great."

On playing in the Champions League:

"It is always tough, since I had the opportunity to coach in the Champions League. You need to adapt to different systems, styles of play, situations that can happen. You have to be absolutely focused and this is what we were. First step is done, there are many matches in the group to go."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube