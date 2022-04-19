Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night.

It's another London derby for the Blues as they welcome the Gunners to Stamford Bridge where a win will all but seal them a spot in the top four and Champions League places.

Chelsea head into the encounter after progressing into the FA Cup final on Sunday, whilst Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton to inflict a third consecutive defeat on Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal are now eight points behind Chelsea, who also have a game in hand over, and will also be looking to avoid a league double defeat after Tuchel's side clinched a 2-0 win at the Emirates back in August.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On team news:

“Kova is out for the game, ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible. Callum Hudson-Odoi out for the game, Ben Chilwell out for the game. Some players in doubt which we need to be examining but hopefully the rest is okay.

“On the pitch? Premier League match? No. I don’t think we will rush this (Ben Chilwell return). Ben will now be in the transition to join academy training, to have team training but not on the physicality level like with us. This will be his next steps in the next weeks. Hopefully he can join our training at the end of the season but no matches on that level.

“For Callum it’s day by day, still not possible to join team training.”

On Mason Mount and Chelsea players wanting revenge on Liverpool:

“Good! Of course we feel it. Was so close. Wasn’t last season or two years ago. Was a couple of weeks we lost in the same stadium in a pretty similar occasion. Now it is an even bigger cup. Of course it’s a traditional cup, it has this similarities and of course it seems like you can come back. That’s what it’s about in sports, if you lost against a team in such short notice it feels a bit like ‘come on let's turn things around quickly’. Call it revenge, it doesn’t matter. We all have this competitive feeling, it’s clear.”

On Chelsea being safe in third and difficulties with inspiration:

“I am a bit afraid that I don’t share your opinion about what is sure and what is not! Sure we don’t become second, sure we don’t finish fourth - I’m not sure about it until the season is finished. We will fight hard. We have a crucial four matches coming in another short period of time within like two weeks - Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Everton. Two home, two away. Crucial matches given the task where we want to be and what we want to achieve. I agree with you that it is a big challenge in terms of physical challenge but also mentally to now dive in the next competition and in the main competition - Premier League. Given the fact it seems like things are pretty safe but they can turn so, so quickly with the schedule. We want to play a physical game again tomorrow, want to demand again from the team. I accept it is very demanding and challenging for everybody but at the same time it’s what you sign up for when you sign up for Chelsea. We demand special things, we want to be a special group. We have to trust the players can overcome again and compete with teams who are maybe have more days to prepare, less games in their legs and still on us to push the standards and level.”

On Timo Werner form inspiring Romelu Lukaku:

“I don’t think he needs inspiration. What he needs is maybe that one moment, one spark. I told you that he would normally be a natural starter against Crystal Palace from terms also of the amount Kai Havertz played now, the amount of physicality Kai gives to the matches. After a period of injury, he lacks the stiffness (Lukaku) and fitness for matches. I don’t point the finger on him. It’s just a fact, it’s not even his fault. It is just like this and in the crucial time of the season where you need a certain rhythm. If you compare our matches and see the difference of Brentford, Real Madrid and then Southampton, Real Madrid - in a short period of time you see the huge amount of effort we put in to become again a winning team. This is what we need. It goes from there and then Romelu should have maybe had a goal against Real Madrid, missing the luck. It’s an option that he starts. If he starts we need him physically. Maybe he cannot play 90 minutes, maybe to put it all out there for 60 minutes.”

On ownership news:

“From me, absolutely not. I am sorry.”

On only season ticket holders present at Chelsea vs Arsenal:

“Oh, okay. That’s not an advantage, of course. We want to play home matches and in general want to play in front of full stadium. The game is for the spectators and supporters so that’s bad news actually. I was not aware of it. Maybe someone told me and I forgot it, this is possible. Let’s turn things around. Maybe everybody is aware of that and pushes a little bit more because we lack quantity but should not lack quality of support. I can only remind everybody of the match against Leicester last season of the corona situation where it was first time spectators were allowed at the Bridge. There was like 15,000 and all the players said it felt like a full stadium. Hopefully we can be the spark to bring everybody into that kind of mood to give a little bit more than normal.”

On Trevoh Chalobah absences:

“It’s hard decisions at the moment. Maybe he feels these decisions are against him but for other players. We had recently Reece James playing in his position in the back three because of his physicality, his speed against key players on the left side from opponents. Trevoh played a lot and a very, very good season so far. He had a little dip of form some weeks ago but since many weeks he is back in full shape in training. We had a talk recently that I cannot prove it with minutes and game minutes in the moment but he is exactly in the level where he was at the beginning of the season. It’s impressive because he overcame this kind of period where things felt a bit more difficult for him during the winter period. He had some mistakes, was not so comfortable on the pitch and reliable like used to be. Now he is back to full strength. He needs to be patient. Thiago is in full shape, Andreas Christensen is back from injury, Reece played in his position. These are the reasons. Pretty normal. For me he is taking it very well, trains excellent. This is what we demand from him. I think he will see it with minutes in the next matches.”

On Reece James’ position:

“I think the back three is less demanding physically in comparison to the wing-back position. Given he comes back from a long injury, a muscle injury, from a re-injury over so many weeks, it is a bit of an advantage to have him in a back three because it is less demanding physically. This is the next step - how many games can he play wingback if he plays wingback during a season? Reliable on a level where he is decisive. It is less demanding physically in terms of accelerations, long acceleration and high speed on a back three. That helps us have him on the pitch for more minutes. That’s why he plays in there. He can play both positions brilliantly. We only have him once so we need to decide but that’s the reason at the moment.

“I love him in both positions. I’m not sure (on his best position).”

On Jorginho

“He played injured, sacrificed for the team (this season). I think you see it now. You can never underestimate how much pressure is on playing for the national team, the country, for Italy. The demands are high after big success like winning the Euros. I think he really felt the pressure there, everybody for Italy felt it. This is normal. Sometimes after big successes, very difficult to keep on going. He put a lot of responsibility naturally on his shoulders because he is never shy to do so. He is never shy to do it here, this is why I love him. It’s true, I was very hard on him during the match. He had some situations he could do better and normal does. It is never personal. I love Jorgi. I know that he knows it. We see now we overused him, I have the feeling we see the consequences of these huge amount of matches. If he plays he is always fully involved, gives everything and plays with a lot of effort. He has to be absolutely fresh to have the influence he normally has. He is not mentally, physically in the freshest moment at the minute. He is not to blame for. It affects how I analyse it, he had two or three situations where he could do better (vs Crystal Palace). Nothing personal. Nothing that stands between us.”

