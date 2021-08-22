Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said on Arsenal Win, Romelu Lukaku Debut & Chelsea Squad

Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's 2-0 London derby win against Arsenal on matchday two of the Premier League season at the Emirates.

A debut goal from Romelu Lukaku was added to by Reece James as the Blues came out comfortable victors.

Here’s every word the Blues boss said to Sky Sports following the victory.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On the victory:

"I had the feeling in the first half that we lacked sharpness and activity. In some moments we got a bit passive. We had a long training week and trained hard double sessions. Second half we overcame some minutes in the beginning and controlled it, created chances. We deserved to win but there is room to improve.

"It’s the perfect start (to the season). We didn’t concede a goal and we have two victories. It’s a London derby, it gives us a lot of confidence. It’s what you need as a team because we are a different group with some players left, some new players came in. It’s what you need, the experience together and good victories, moments where you suffer and work hard together. This is how we build and how our group is built. That’s why we are absolutely happy with the start but like I said often enough it was a unique preparation, we are still in the process so we have to keep on going."

On Lukaku's Debut:

"I’m very happy with the way he has integrated already. He is a very smart guy, he likes to be in the group. He is a democratic leader, very friendly and humble, and competitive. He gives us something we didn’t have, to play direct and to the front line.

"You can’t start much better than with a goal and he almost got a second one here. It was a big save from Bernd Leno. He assisted some chances, half chances. We have to improve from here.

"I didn’t expect too much. I wanted to be open to watch him and see his strengths and capability to adapt and to link up between Kai, Mason and him. This was good. The guys like to play with each other and now we can go into details."

On game management:

"I don’t know if it’s possible to manage games in the Premier League but like I said I felt we had heavy legs in the first half but in some moments we were a bit too open. We lead 2-0 in a situation like this at Arsenal and the opponent has nothing to lose. They created some overloads on each side so we had to overcome some difficult minutes but we were in control defensively. It was a good team effort. After that we had better control of the ball and could create some good chances. I’m never sure in the Premier League - if you don’t score a third one or fourth one you can never be sure."

On Reece James going down:

He was not at all unconscious. He was just worried he lost or broke a tooth. That’s why he was a bit shocked. Nothing else.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube