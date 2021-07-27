Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said on Bournemouth Win, Armando Broja & Chelsea Squad

Thomas Tuchel has discussed his side's 2-1 pre-season win, how impressed he was with goalscorers Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo and his 'huge' Chelsea squad.

Goals from substitutes Broja and Ugbo completed the comeback, cancelling out Emiliano Marcondes's second half opener.

Here’s every word the Blues boss said to Chelsea TV following the victory at the Vitality Stadium.

A big win for your side, how pleased were you?

"I’m always happy when we win because we play to win. It was a tough test. It was a tough beginning because Bournemouth started very brave and direct and aggressive and offensive. We needed some time to adapt and feel more comfortable. We controlled the first half and had some big chances but couldn’t score. Then in the second half we did a lot of changes and interrupted our own rhythm. We had some crucial ball losses to give away two big chances but it’s nice because we came back and showed a good mentality. It was a good test after training camp time but we continued it in Cobham and had a huge overload week and we didn’t have the freshest legs but it was a good test."

You used a lot of different players and systems today, was that the plan?

"Yes. We try to give the guys a good position on the field to feel comfortable. It was always a back five. The first half we had a midfield of two and the second half we went with three and two strikers because it suits Armando (Broja) and Ike (Ugbo) to be in a double striker. It’s normal. It’s not so easy once you go behind and there’s a lot of spectators. The opponent were a strong opponent and a bit ahead of us in pre-season. That’s the way it is."

How pleasing was it to see Broja and Ike on the scoresheet?

"Yeah it’s good and it was absolutely necessary to turn the game around because it’s a much better feeling to win games and to continue from there than to lose and worry or be sad and angry. It’s much better. They (Broja and Ugbo) had their two chances and took them, this is what they do and now they have to continue."

How important is a win like this in pre-season?

"Like I said, we play to win and when we wear the shirt we give our everything and give 100%. That’s our mentality and what we train for and to show it. In this combination they may never play again together so it’s not easy and against an opponent who needs their whole team. In these circumstances it’s good to stay positive and it’s very nice to have a win as there’s a positive attitude in training with a lot of workload. The group is really like a group and it’s a pleasure to work with them. There’s different levels within the group but it’s nice to have a win as everything is easier. The next day is easier, it is easier to criticise and to keep on going."

Did you learn anything you didn’t know about your players today?

"Yeah, for sure. I have to analyse it and we need these games to analyse and judge our players and to make decisions about the best next steps for them. There is now a training group of 28 or 29 in training which is huge. We have more coming back in the near future so we have to make decisions and it’s good to learn during matches because we need to judge them on a fair basis and impressions on games, this is better than in training."

