Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said On Chelsea's Win Over Spurs, Thiago Silva, Tactical Change & Improving

Thomas Tuchel was pleased with Chelsea's second half reaction which saw them go onto beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and a stoppage time third from Antonio Rudiger to take all three points back to west London.

It was a first half to forget for the Blues. Despite being in the game, Spurs were on top and a tactical change at half time was needed to shore up the game to turn the tide, which is did so.

Tuchel delivered his verdict to Sky Sports post-match and here is every word the Chelsea manager said at full-time:

On Spurs win

"I was absolutely not happy with the first 45 minutes. There are individual performances that were already great. From Kepa, Thiago was very good in the first half. Even more players were good, but in general we lacked energy, to be more relentless in duels, to decide 50/50 balls for us. I had the feeling we wanted to impress by pure skills, but a game like this in the Premier League, in a derby, Tottenham, it’s not all about skillful play, it’s about aggression, winning duels, performing as a team. We lacked energy and we spoke clearly about it half time.

"Second half was a very good performance, and a well deserved win in the second half so it was a very good reaction in the second half."

Making half-time tactical change

"It was a hard decision for Mason. It seemed to be a bit more defensive with Mason to N’Golo. I wanted to give a sign from the talk, I wasn’t happy with the energy. I was not ready to talk about the spaces here, the space there. We had to open the spaces. It was about ball wins, second balls, duels, sending signals, growing confidence by energy, ball wins, higher workrate, closing players down and not being too reactive."

Thiago Silva's performance

"Outstanding. He almost scored twice. He was so strong; Deliveries were good for his goals. We are very happy that he was able to score to open the game for us today. But the performance even in the first half was outstanding, fantastic. Well deserved, he was outstanding today."

Antonio Rudiger's issue pre-match

"I didn’t. I wasn't concerned, it was a bit strange. He had some problems with his online Covid passport.

"In the first half, we were there, but not fully there, we could’ve done better. We couldn’t manage chances although there were half chances, deliveries but we weren't dangerous, too sloppy, not sharp enough and I'm happy we were able to overcome this situation. Lacking quality, and then the step up in quality because we needed a better result."

Chelsea needing to improve

"We are competitive, and we want to be competitive. It;’s not an excuse to say we are not ready yet. We can still produce results, that’s what we want at the club, what I want from myself and the team, we want to win. We are competitive on this level to win already.

"But we still have things to improve, the first-half is proof of that. We are struggling in the moment, not everything is going easy. But it’s not a bad thing, it’s good to have these hard situations now and to overcome them, to fight through them.

"It’s good because we are able to produce wins, deserved wins also in Champions League and the league. It’s a good basis to keep on going because it counts now, and not in three months or tomorrow."

