Every Word Trevoh Chalobah Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

Trevoh Chalobah addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday night.

Chelsea are back in European action and will be hoping to seal their spot in the knockout stages when the Italian side visit the English capital in midweek.

Chalobah started in their 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League and he will be keen to keep his place in the side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here's every word Chalobah said ahead of the Champions League clash:

On Juventus:

“As a club we want to win every game, that’s the most important thing. We know it wasn’t our best performance in that game (vs Juventus) and we want to rectify that tomorrow. ”

On Antonio Rudiger:

“Antonio has been a very good mentor to me since he first came in when (Antonio) Conte was here. He took me in and helped me in training sessions. When I went out on loan, he told me what was needed. It’s been good. It’s good to share the pitch with him. ”

On playing for Chelsea & with Thiago Silva:

“I still pinch myself to this day. It’s been an unbelievable start for me. It’s important I keep the consistency up, the repetition every time I get the opportunity to play and give it my all and show the manager what I am about.”

“Thiago Silva was one of my idols growing up as a kid, how successful he’s been. It’s great sharing the pitch and being in training sessions with him. As a young player he’s somebody I need to look at for where I want to be and where I want to go to.”

On highlights of the season so far:

“To start the Super Cup, my first ever competitive trophy for the club, it was unbelievable to win that. Then to make my Premier League debut and get a goal at Stamford Bridge, where I’d been watching games. To step on the pitch and win the game, it was unbelievable.”

On Thomas Tuchel:

“As a young player that’s what you need, to show the manager you are good enough and he can trust you. That’s what I tend to do in the training sessions, that’s where it starts then I take it onto the pitch.”

On the influence of his faith and religion on football:

“For me, faith is the biggest thing. Without it I wouldn’t be where I am today. My family is very religious. Everyday I give thanks because I have the opportunity to play for this club. Believing where I want to go, it’s something I want to do.”

On what he thought the season would look like:

“When I came back from loan, I started pre-season and expected to go on loan again. I had the opportunity to train with the manager. I said to myself, ‘let me give it my all, show him what I’m about’. I didn’t realise I’d have stayed until after the Crystal Palace game. I played in the Super Cup but I still thought I’d go on loan, that’s what I had in my mind.”

”He said to me that it was better I stay here, train with the best players and learn here. For me, I’d been on loan for three seasons and played 100 games. He said the best thing was for me to be around the squad”

On Sierra Leone international allegiance:

“That’s my country, they’ve done well to qualify for the African Cup of Nations but that’s not my focus. I’m focused on the club.”

On Chelsea defensive record:

“It starts from training, it’s very competitive even in small sided games. Nobody wants to lose, nobody wants to concede a goal. It all starts from the training pitch. The mentality we have and what the manager demands - it shows in the games. We hate conceding. If you don’t concede goals, you don’t lose games. I think that’s what we’re getting at the moment so it’s good.”

On Thomas Tuchel’s individual conversations:

“He says go out there and enjoy the game, that’s what I’ve done. For the team, we know our plans and what the manager wants. We try to execute that.”

On Nathaniel Chalobah’s influence this season:

“For me, he’s the reason why I started playing football when I was young. When we used to play in the park, he got scouted by Fulham. I never used to like football when I was younger. I used to ride my bike, play with my friends. If it wasn’t for my brother, I wouldn't have started playing football. He’s been a big impact for me in my career. Until this day, we are still talking about it. We talk about things I need to do. He’s been at this massive club, he knows what it takes to play for this club. I make sure every time I put on this shirt I give it my all.”

