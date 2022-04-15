Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea make another trip to Wembley as they eye a third straight FA Cup final. The semi-finals have been a successful stage for the Blues, but they have failed to get over the line in the last two seasons when reaching the final.

History is on their side, but Crystal Palace are in fine form under Patrick Vieira and will fancy themselves to knock out the current European and World champions.

Despite getting knocked out in midweek to Real Madrid as their Champions League title defence came to an end, it was one of, if not Chelsea's best performance of the season which saw them win at the Bernabeu on the night.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Now it's another trip to Wembley and Tuchel will be hoping his side can clinch another spot in the final in the hope of landing their third trophy this season.

Here's what the Chelsea boss had to say in full in his pre-match press conference:



On Chelsea director Eugene Tenenbaum being sanctioned by UK Government:

“We read it yesterday. I saw it yesterday in the news. Was not much more about it also for us. I don’t know the implications and what it means for the club right now. I was just with the team and staff here yesterday and we heard it. Right now it is not a further distraction, just one more of the same kind. We still hope things will calm down in the process with the Government.”

On deadline for Chelsea bids:

“To be honest, no (not heard update). It is still a process. I heard talks are ongoing with the Government. I am still not involved which I am glad about because we have a lot to focus on here. That is where our focus goes to. We hope things will be sorted out as soon as possible to have clarity but I understand it is not that easy.”

On Real Madrid victory in Champions League & exit:

“I think we are in between (confident and upset). From confidence wise I think it is a huge boost but still it is a disappointment to go out of Champions League at quarter-final. Not a big drama but of course not in this kind of way but still a disappointment because we feel we could be one of the four teams in semi-final. That is a weird feeling because we had a huge task to go to Madrid, win by minimum of two or three goals. We were three goals ahead. In a knockout game at Bernabeu this was a fantastic performance and stays like this but still tastes bitter because we are out of Champions League. In both legs we did too many individual mistakes, too many got punished by individual quality. It is still a little bit in between for me but we bounce back from the two results and performances against Brentford and Madrid, won both games after that. There is a big knockout game coming at Wembley which is, in my opinion, a good thing. There is a huge reward coming with it so it is not a ‘normal’ game in Premier League to collect points but straight away another knockout match. As you know, I think the players are also a bit in between. We haven’t talked too much about it with them. We have had training for a Sunday match. We will use it to sweat it out, digest it fully and be ready for Sunday.”

On fixture congestion:

“It’s very difficult, very demanding. We had a look right after the game at the minutes played this season. We are by far the team that played the most minutes. We added some unnecessary minutes in extra times. This adds up to another one and a half or two games. It is pretty demanding but that is what you sign up for. I think Jurgen (Klopp) mentioned the 12:30 kick-off for his team on a Saturday. This is sometimes, yeah. We had or will have sometimes the feeling if you play in the Sunday and again a Sunday it could absolutely make sense to play on a Wednesday. We had sometimes the situation we needed to play on a Tuesday to make things tight to one game and a bigger gap to the other game. Between the schedule, that we don’t complain about because it means we are in other competitions and want to have this schedule because it tells you you play for a lot, in between there can be adjustments to make it easier to recover and take care about the players. It is about the players this game and taking care they don’t get injured and we prevent them. We need simply hours to recover and not sit in the bus and plane again. In these details I agree with him (Klopp), in general it is a stressful schedule but we love it at the same time. The five changes will help, a lot.”

On if it is frustrating Tenenbaum sanctioning coming before a big game:

“No, this is the situation. The same situation about the sale of the club, the board, all that process. It is within that subject, no new subject. For me, what I can tell you from the training ground, it is a far less distraction than you maybe think from the amount of headlines, if you see it on TV as breaking news. In here it doesn’t change a thing because it is within the same subject and we trust everybody in the process to find the solution.”

On Chelsea rejecting Conor Gallagher playing in semi-final:

“I had the chance to speak to Conor, I could also see his frustration. We met some weeks ago, after the national break by coincidence. We ran into each other in a restaurant and we had a chat. The subject came up… I apologised because I know how competitive he is and I like him a lot, I know his character very well and was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season. This is the way it is. We play to win the game and the rules were clear when we made the loan. I can totally understand Patrick Vieira and the disappointment of Conor but these are the rules when we did the loan and we don’t want to suffer from our rules.”

On Crystal Palace:

“The constant level on which they are playing, high level of energy, commitment. They are playing throughout the season in the same way. It is a big belief, a real team effort, very close to the coach. They are calming the club down, calming the situation down which was not easy with so many players leaving before the season. Did a fantastic job, created a very energetic team full of individual quality and very, very dangerous counter-attacking team. A committed group, very tough to play against in the league and will be a tough one. For us and for them it is a huge opportunity to play at Wembley. We need to be very well prepared to control the counter-attacks, the individual quality, the dribbles and play with the same level of intensity. They can create a certain atmosphere, especially at Selhurst Park but also at Wembley.”

On Chelsea young stars that were sold:

“It is a decision we took together and are happy about these decisions. You cannot go back and reflect at this point. When we took the decisions it was the right thing to do given the circumstances. For example, individual decisions. For Tino Livramento, we had a plan and we wanted, preferred a loan. He saw his future to go and the situation was then better to agree to the sale. For Marc Guehi it is a fantastic development. It is impossible now to say if we kept him he would have been better, been worse or been the same. Maybe he needed that (to leave). Maybe he needed the change of environment, a different club, a different role, more minutes to develop your full potential. It just tells you over and over again that if you trust younger players and have a role for them, they can on a very regular level match expectations and even over perform. It’s nice to see so many Chelsea players out there in every league. We are well aware for it. It is nice to play against them and see them develop.”

On using more academy players:

“We will always use as many academy players where possible. I said before I think it makes the club very special and makes every team in the world very special if you have the mix between world class players, big personalities from abroad and outside the club mixed with academy boys. It is very important also for academy boys to match the level, to realise the level of commitment, of professionalism, of players that come from other clubs, bring the best of their cultures. It is very important for our youngsters and academy players to accept that mix and accept that challenge. Then it can be very special because this is what makes teams special, that there are plates from the academy.”

On team news:

“Yeah, except for Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Everyone seems to be okay. Still have two more trainings to go so fingers crossed. Romelu was back in training yesterday, let’s see if he has any reaction or not. Everyone should be okay.”

On player protection from referees:

“Of course we should always protect the players because it is, for them the game is famous, for them the supporters want to see the players in the stadium. There is no doubt. We should protect them, not overprotect them. There is always a line between a fair and hard tackle. This is culture of English football and Premier League, to let the game go and to accept a certain amount of physicality that is maybe not accepted in other leagues. Fair enough, is part of the challenge. Of course we all fight for the same thing, for reckless and ruthless challenges and don't see and cannot protect yourself, of course we need to protect the players. I think that every referee does his best to do so in every single match. I am not aware of the discussion at the moment, maybe I was too focused on our stuff. It is like this, it is a very individual judgement you have to take for more or less every tackle. For sure, from pure frustration or hurting people we should absolutely protect the players of course.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube