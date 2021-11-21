'We Have a Bit of Patience' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Antonio Rudiger's Contract Situation

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on the future of centre-back Antonio Rudiger amid doubts over his contract situation at the club.

The German scored the opener in his side's 3-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday, with N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic also netting for the Blues.

However, recent reports have suggested he may leave west London upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Tuchel spoke on the defender's situation at the club amid the recent rumours as he said: “Everybody wants him to stay, this is pretty clear.

“Sometimes there is a delay in things but he knows what he has, playing for a fantastic club in a fantastic league, so we have a bit of patience and hopefully it happens.”

Despite talks between Rudiger and the club taking place in the last few weeks, it is believed neither party have been able to find an agreement on a new deal.

The news has attracted the attention of the likes of Bayern Munich and PSG, who could potentially make a move for him should he leave the club.

Rudiger opened the scoring for the Blues after 14 minutes against the Foxes, heading the ball over Kasper Schmeichel from a Ben Chilwell corner.

Kante doubled the lead around the half hour mark with a powerful strike, before substitute Pulisic made it 3-0 with 19 minutes left to play.

Chelsea remain top of the Premier League table after 12 games.

