"Everyone can beat everyone" - Antonio Rüdiger delivers verdict on Newcastle ahead of Monday clash

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rüdiger has given his thoughts on the Magpies ahead of their game on Monday night.

The 27-year-old has become a mainstay in Thomas Tuchel's side since the manager's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, having started every league game since the former Dortmund boss' appointment.

"To be honest, in this league - especially in this season - it's a bit crazy because everyone can beat everyone. You have to take every game 100 per cent, but we have good momentum," said the German international, previewing Chelsea's game against Steve Bruce's side, in an interview with Sky Sports.

READ MORE: Antonio Rüdiger remaining calm over potential new Chelsea contract

READ MORE: Revealed - Frank Lampard still being paid by Chelsea following January departure

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes Tammy Abraham contract admission

"Newcastle always give us a tough time. Even the 2-0 [victory in the reverse fixture in December 2020] when I featured for the first time in the Premier League this season, it wasn't that easy, so I don't expect an easy match now either.

"For us and where we want to go with the momentum we have, we want to win. At the end of the day, every game is special for itself.

"Newcastle play us, one of the bigger teams, so they are motivated and they have also some quality players, definitely. And as you know, in the Premier League, everyone works hard and no game is easy."

READ MORE: Antonio Rudiger reveals Chelsea's objectives for 2020/21 season under Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Steve Bruce delivers Newcastle United team news to face Chelsea

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel doesn't regret taking Chelsea job after leaving family in Paris

Rüdiger, who's become one of the first names on the teamsheet under Tuchel, has started seven of his side's last eight league matches.

The German international has less than 18 months left on his current deal at the club and with stiff competition for places in central defence, it remains to be seen if Rüdiger is offered a fresh contract in the summer.

The defender will be vying for a starting spot on Monday night as Chelsea aim to leapfrog Liverpool in fourth place by bagging another three points under Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube