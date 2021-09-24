'Everyone's Looking Forward to it' - Trevoh Chalobah Looks Ahead to Chelsea's Clash With Man City

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has opened up on his sides upcoming fixture against Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Blues remain unbeaten this season, winning four out of their opening five matches including victories over London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Speaking to Chelsea FC ahead of the top of the table clash, Chalobah discussed the match-up.

"We've got a very strong team which can go on. We've got to make sure we prepare right, go in and get ready for Saturday. That's what's important and everyone's looking forward to it." he said.

"We're very confident, full of belief with the quality players that we have. We go into every game, no matter who we play, ready to be ruthless in front of goal and defend our box as well. I think we've done that very well so far this year.

"It's very important, it's massive for us because of where we both are in the league right now."



(Photo by Sipa USA)

Chelsea have already played Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham and face Manchester City on matchday six.

Speaking on the Blues' start to the season: "I think we've done well in big games this season against big opponents and it's another chance for us to go out there and show what we've got, what we're about.

"The way we've started this season, we should go into the game full of confidence. They're a very good side, full of quality players and we know the dangers they can cause, but we'll be ready for them."

Chelsea face the Citizen's on Saturday at 12:30, needing a victory to remain top of the league.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube