Everything You Need To know About Chelsea Women USA Pre-Season Tour

Emma Hayes' side follow in the men's footsteps to the United States to begin their preparation ahead of the biggest season for women's football yet. 

The 2022/23 Women's Super League season begins on 10 September with Chelsea kicking off their campaign on the 11th at Stamford Bridge against West Ham United. 

Chelsea Women - Magdalena Eriksson

Captain Magdalena Eriksson lifting the league trophy last season.

The Blues will contest their first ever Women's International Champions Cup (WICC), after qualifying through winning both the WSL and the FA Cup last season, and will face other trophy winners from across the world all fighting to reign above the rest. 

The West London outfit will kick off the tournament against Champions League victors Olympique Lyonnais with the clubs representing Europe's best, before defending champions Portland Thorns, host C.F Monterrey in the North American bracket. 

The WICC matches will be televised live in both English and Spanish on the ESPN networks and will be broadcast globally with the first game scheduled for 18 August. 

Lyon Women and Chelsea Women

Lyon previously bested Chelsea in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

The Full 23-Woman Squad

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger
Emily Orman
Zecira Musovic

Defenders

Alsu Abdullina
Aniek Nouwen
Eve Perisset
Jess Carter
Kadeisha Buchanan
Magda Eriksson
Maren Mjelde
Millie Bright
Niamh Charles

Millie Bright

Millie Bright during title winning celebrations last season. 

Midfielders

Erin Cuthbert
Guro Reiten
Jessie Fleming
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Katerina Svitkova
Sophie Ingle

Forwards

Bethany England
Fran Kirby
Lauren James
Pernille Harder
Sam Kerr

