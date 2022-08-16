Everything You Need To know About Chelsea Women USA Pre-Season Tour

Emma Hayes' side follow in the men's footsteps to the United States to begin their preparation ahead of the biggest season for women's football yet.

The 2022/23 Women's Super League season begins on 10 September with Chelsea kicking off their campaign on the 11th at Stamford Bridge against West Ham United.

Captain Magdalena Eriksson lifting the league trophy last season. IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues will contest their first ever Women's International Champions Cup (WICC), after qualifying through winning both the WSL and the FA Cup last season, and will face other trophy winners from across the world all fighting to reign above the rest.

The West London outfit will kick off the tournament against Champions League victors Olympique Lyonnais with the clubs representing Europe's best, before defending champions Portland Thorns, host C.F Monterrey in the North American bracket.

The WICC matches will be televised live in both English and Spanish on the ESPN networks and will be broadcast globally with the first game scheduled for 18 August.

Lyon previously bested Chelsea in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Full 23-Woman Squad

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger

Emily Orman

Zecira Musovic

Defenders



Alsu Abdullina

Aniek Nouwen

Eve Perisset

Jess Carter

Kadeisha Buchanan

Magda Eriksson

Maren Mjelde

Millie Bright

Niamh Charles

Millie Bright during title winning celebrations last season. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Midfielders

Erin Cuthbert

Guro Reiten

Jessie Fleming

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Katerina Svitkova

Sophie Ingle

Forwards

Bethany England

Fran Kirby

Lauren James

Pernille Harder

Sam Kerr

