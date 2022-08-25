Everything You Need To Know About Chelsea's Champions League Group Stage
UEFA completed the group-stage draw for the 2022/23 Champions League campaign on Thursday evening and the Blues got some interesting ties.
Thomas Tuchel' side finished two points behind table-toppers Juventus last season amongst a relatively easy group consisting of Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo FF.
Who did Chelsea get for this year's group stage?
AC Milan, FC Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb
When are the fixtures scheduled to take place?
A nine-week period beginning from 6 September to 2 November will round off this year's group stages.
UEFA have really had to push and squeeze to fit in all of the 96 matches this year in order to give players heading to the Qatar World Cup enough time to settle in with their nation come the end of November.
But despite what is shaping up to be a chaotic 10 months to follow, the Blues will want to end their short trophy drought, and give supporters something to celebrate once again.
