Ex-Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud Closes In On France All-Time Scoring Record
Giroud started alongside Kylian Mbappe for Didier Deschamps' side and the pair bagged a goal each in the second half as the Frenchmen ran out 2-0 winners against Austria in Group A.
While Mbappe continued to prove his status as one of the world's best players, it was Giroud who hit the headlines for different reasons.
His superb 65th-minute header inside the area was his 49th goal in 113 appearances for the national team's senior side, putting him within two goals of Thierry Henry's tally, which he achieved in 123 games with France.
At the age of 35 years and 357 days, his goal against Austria also made him his country's oldest goalscorer, overtaking Roger Marche who was aged 34 years and 287 days when he scored his final goal for France in 1959.
Currently playing for AC Milan, Giroud has scored 19 goals in 47 appearances since joining the Italian side in July 2021 after leaving Chelsea.
If he can keep up his club form, he will hope to be picked for his country to travel to Qatar in November where he will have a fantastic chance to finally eclipse Henry's record to become France's greatest goalscorer.
