November 20, 2021
'Excellent Result' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Squad After Leicester Win

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed his pride in his team following their 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to the King Power Stadium for the 12:30 kick off on Saturday and took the three points, extending their lead at the top of the table.

Goals came from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

imago1008115739h

Speaking to Chelsea FC after the game, Tuchel expressed his happiness with his team.

"I think we played a good game, a good away game. We have an excellent result so it's a good mix," he said.

The German tactician also spoke to BT Sport and insisted that there is still room for improvement.

It is what we want to do," he told BT Sport, as quoted by football.london. "We want to do our things over and over again, reach our standards and push our limits. I am happy with our results and the way we played."

imago1008116224h

"It was a good performance and we could've finished the game earlier.

"There are still things to improve, decision making and conversion, but it was a mature performance and we needed it."

Chelsea's next fixture will be against Manchester United the following Sunday.

With Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's job on the line, Tuchel will be hoping to take advantage of United's vulnerable position.

