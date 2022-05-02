Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow has sent a message to Charlton Athletic as he departs the club to join Thomas Tuchel's side at the end of the season.

The youngster joined Chelsea in January after a fine start to the season with Charlton but since saw his form fall off as he featured often from the bench.

Taking to Twitter, Burstow penned a farewell message to Charlton after coming through their academy and looked forward to joining Chelsea.

Charlton Owner Thomas Sandgaard previously commented on Burstow's departure and signing for Chelsea in January as he said: “We’ve had a lot of interest in Mason but we only were going to let him go if it was an excellent deal for the club. Chelsea have matched our valuation and, as part of the deal, he will come back to us on loan which was important for us.”

He wrote: "It's time to say goodbye. I want to thank you for everything you've done for me. I signed for Charlton September 2020 on a scholarship and signed my first professional contract July 2021, where I developed as a footballer and as a person whilst gaining lifetimes friends along the way.

"The club has given me a platform and many opportunities to showcase myself and develop as a person as well as a footballer. I used to be a young local fan who sat in the Valley dreaming to play there one day. That dream came true and I can't thank you enough.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Many thanks to all the fans that have had my back from the start and shown nothing but support throughout this season despite signing for Chelsea Football Club.

"We have had many ups and downs as a family through the year but we got through it together and I'm sure this amazing club will be back to where it belongs one day.

"This chapter of my life has come to an end and I'm sad to see it go but excited for new beginnings."

The forward has had a glowing review from Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson, who said: “He is someone that we love here. I’m really fond of him and love his attitude, it has been great to see him develop. We’re enjoying helping him develop and giving him the opportunities he’s had so far. It is great the club has got a deal the chairman is happy with and that we are getting him back on loan.”

It is unclear as to whether he will join the Chelsea academy side, go on loan or have a chance to meet and impress Tuchel in pre-season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube