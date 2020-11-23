EXCLUSIVE: Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Frank Lampard's side are in with a chance of winning the Premier League this season.

Fabregas, now at AS Monaco, arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2014, the year that Lampard left following the expiration of his deal in west London.

The Spaniard's playing days continue in Ligue 1, whilst Lampard kicks on in management with Chelsea and has enjoyed success so far in his 18 month spell at the club as manager.

Frank Lampard [centre] and Cesc Fabregas [right] going head-to-head during their playing days back in 2012. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

After finishing fourth last season in his first year in charge, Lampard was given the tools and funds to strengthen this summer to bridge the gap to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Over £200 million was spent this summer to land key signings in areas which needed strengthening, which saw Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva all arrive at the club.

It's been a positive start to the season for Lampard which has seen his side only lose once in the league, unbeaten in nine in all competitions and a side which is going from strength to strength, both defensively and going forward.

(Photo by LEE SMITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Title talk has been played down by Lampard in recent weeks with the Blues' hot form now being highlighted, and Fabregas has said why he believes they are contenders this season.

"Of course I see Chelsea as a title contender [this season], the amount of quality and experience they bought this summer it couldn’t be any other way," Fabregas told Absolute Chelsea.

"They look more solid now and are winning games more comfortably than last year."

