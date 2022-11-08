Skip to main content
Reece James on competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker for England spot
Reece James on competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker for England spot

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Reveals Why He Turned Down The Chance To Rejoin Chelsea

Glen Johnson has revealed why he opted to join Liverpool over Chelsea over a decade ago.

In an interview with Chelsea Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson reflected on leaving Portsmouth, with big teams all calling for him. 

Glen Johnson Liverpool vs Frank Lampard Chelsea

When asked about the reports that he was close to rejoining Chelsea in 2009, Johnson admitted, "It was very strong because I had the owners in my house, so they're not going to bother doing that if they weren't serious. It was very close. I know they had a bid and made an offer to me. But I chose to go to Liverpool.

"Liverpool are a massive football club. I was super impressed by what Rafa [Benitez] had to say. The dressing room was unbelievable, you know, they had top players everywhere. I think the club was going slightly better at the time and when I left Chelsea, I wasn't quite happy with how it was dealt with. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I thought you don't always want to go back to a lit firework so I thought I'd try something new."

Glen Johnson Liverpool

Johnson played alongside Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole for the England national team for a number of years. Just imagine that fullback pairing that could have been at Stamford Bridge...

The Premier League legend won the league title with the Blues in 2005 before departing in 2007 in search of regular game time.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News And Injuries

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Romeo Lavia Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Mateo Kovacic And Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Future's In Doubt

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
News

Thiago Silva Named In Brazil Squad For 2022 World Cup

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Among Frontrunners To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Pepe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Arsenal For Porto Winger Pepe

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Could Be Jude Bellingham Alternative For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett