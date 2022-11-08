Exclusive: Glen Johnson Reveals Why He Turned Down The Chance To Rejoin Chelsea

In an interview with Chelsea Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson reflected on leaving Portsmouth, with big teams all calling for him.

When asked about the reports that he was close to rejoining Chelsea in 2009, Johnson admitted, "It was very strong because I had the owners in my house, so they're not going to bother doing that if they weren't serious. It was very close. I know they had a bid and made an offer to me. But I chose to go to Liverpool.

"Liverpool are a massive football club. I was super impressed by what Rafa [Benitez] had to say. The dressing room was unbelievable, you know, they had top players everywhere. I think the club was going slightly better at the time and when I left Chelsea, I wasn't quite happy with how it was dealt with.

"I thought you don't always want to go back to a lit firework so I thought I'd try something new."

Johnson played alongside Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole for the England national team for a number of years. Just imagine that fullback pairing that could have been at Stamford Bridge...

The Premier League legend won the league title with the Blues in 2005 before departing in 2007 in search of regular game time.

